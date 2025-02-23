One Of Florida's Best Hidden Gems Is A Beachy Tropical Campground Right Next To A World-Class Zoo
Miami is famous for its glitzy nightlife, pastel-hued Art Deco buildings, and world-class beaches. Visitors flock to South Beach for the iconic resorts, lounge around on the stunning Hobie Beach, and sip craft cocktails in the underrated nightlife neighborhood of Sunset Harbour. But if you venture farther south of downtown, past the palm-lined streets and into Miami-Dade's green spaces, you'll discover a different kind of retreat — one where Florida's lush woodlands meet a tropical campground, and where wildlife experiences go far beyond just the ocean. Right next to Zoo Miami, Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground offers an unexpected escape into nature.
Spanning 270 acres of Florida woodland, this sprawling park is wonderful for outdoor lovers. It boasts 240 campsites, miles of biking and hiking trails, shady picnic shelters, and a freshwater lake with its own beach and waterslide. While the neighboring zoo attracts animal lovers from around the world, the real magic of this park is the campground itself, where you can wake up to birdsong, spend your days exploring scenic trails, and cool off with a refreshing dip in the lake. Whether you're road-tripping with an RV, pitching a tent for the weekend, or looking for a unique alternative to Miami's bustling city scene, Larry and Penny Thompson Park offers the perfect place to unplug and unwind.
History, heritage, and camping under the mango trees
Larry and Penny Thompson Park is a tribute to two Floridians who loved nature and adventure. Larry Thompson was a beloved humor columnist for the Miami Herald, known for his witty takes on Florida life. His wife, Penny, was a pilot and led the Florida chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a women's aviation group established by Amelia Earhart. Both were passionate about the outdoors and dedicated to preserving Florida's natural spaces. At the campground office, visitors can explore a historical display showcasing Larry's original columns and offering a glimpse into the couple's adventurous spirit. The land itself was once part of the Richmond Naval Air Station before Miami-Dade County acquired it in 1974, transforming it into the park visitors enjoy today.
The 60-acre campground offers 240 RV hookup sites with electricity, water, and free Wi-Fi, plus four bathhouses with showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities. Shaded by trees — including a section of mango trees — the spacious sites allow for plenty of privacy. As Tripadvisor reviewer Culture587002 puts it, "The grounds are extremely well kept and well respected by visitors. Quiet. Peaceful. Lots of elbow room." Whether you're sipping your morning coffee under a canopy of trees or cooling off in the freshwater lake, the campground offers a perfect mix of relaxation and outdoor adventure.
To get here, you can fly into Miami International Airport, then take a 25-minute drive south via US-1 or Florida's Turnpike. RV travelers will find easy access off the main roads, and for those without a vehicle, ride-sharing services can get you here conveniently. As of this writing, the campground's daily rate is $80, but discounts apply for weekly ($470) and monthly ($1,350) stays. Tent sites are also available though limited to a maximum of seven days.
What to do at the Larry and Penny Thompson Park
Whether you're an active explorer or a laid-back lounger, there's something for everyone at Larry and Penny Thompson Park. The park's trails are a highlight, with a 3-mile loop winding around the lake and through Florida's woodland — a perfect spot for jogging, biking, or birdwatching. Keep an eye out for colorful warblers, woodpeckers, and ducks gliding across the water. If you prefer a more leisurely ride, horseback riding is also a popular activity here. Of course, the lakeside beach is one of the campground's main attractions. Renovated in 2024, it features white sand and towering water slides for thrill-seekers, while a heated pool offers a more laid-back swimming option. Note that beach access requires a small additional fee of $6 per adult and $4 per child or senior.
For a fun day trip, Zoo Miami is a wildly underrated Florida zoo, boasting over 2,000 animals, 4 miles of walking paths, and interactive exhibits for all ages. Adult admission is $29.95, and kids aged 3 and older can explore for $21.95. Then, if you're looking for another adventure, check out the Deering Estate, a historic waterfront preserve with hiking trails, kayak rentals, and cultural exhibits. It's just a 15-minute drive from the park. With its tropical landscapes, laid-back camping, and proximity to top Miami attractions, Larry and Penny Thompson Park is an outdoor escape that's well worth a visit.