One Of Florida's Best Hidden Gems Is A Beachy Tropical Campground Right Next To A World-Class Zoo

Larry and Penny Thompson Park is a tribute to two Floridians who loved nature and adventure. Larry Thompson was a beloved humor columnist for the Miami Herald, known for his witty takes on Florida life. His wife, Penny, was a pilot and led the Florida chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a women's aviation group established by Amelia Earhart. Both were passionate about the outdoors and dedicated to preserving Florida's natural spaces. At the campground office, visitors can explore a historical display showcasing Larry's original columns and offering a glimpse into the couple's adventurous spirit. The land itself was once part of the Richmond Naval Air Station before Miami-Dade County acquired it in 1974, transforming it into the park visitors enjoy today.

The 60-acre campground offers 240 RV hookup sites with electricity, water, and free Wi-Fi, plus four bathhouses with showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities. Shaded by trees — including a section of mango trees — the spacious sites allow for plenty of privacy. As Tripadvisor reviewer Culture587002 puts it, "The grounds are extremely well kept and well respected by visitors. Quiet. Peaceful. Lots of elbow room." Whether you're sipping your morning coffee under a canopy of trees or cooling off in the freshwater lake, the campground offers a perfect mix of relaxation and outdoor adventure.

To get here, you can fly into Miami International Airport, then take a 25-minute drive south via US-1 or Florida's Turnpike. RV travelers will find easy access off the main roads, and for those without a vehicle, ride-sharing services can get you here conveniently. As of this writing, the campground's daily rate is $80, but discounts apply for weekly ($470) and monthly ($1,350) stays. Tent sites are also available though limited to a maximum of seven days.