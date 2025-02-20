Pennsylvania's Mile-Long Island Is A Scenic, Walkable, Recreational Jewel With Fantastic Amenities

There's something magical about the sights, sounds, and aromas of a day at the ballpark, and the FNB field delivers those vibes with an unrivaled view. You can catch the Harrisburg Senators in action here in season, who are the Double-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals. The team has frequent fan giveaways and fireworks shows after games, and there's a kids zone with inflatables and games for all ages. Pro tip: parking at the island North Lot beside the stadium is $5 on game days, but it's free on weekends and weekdays after 11 a.m. if you're visiting on an off day.

Beyond the Senators game day experience, City Island has activities for all ages that are visiting. There's an 18-hole miniature golf course with some splendid views along the water, plus batting cages and arcade games nearby for the kid in everyone. The playground and outdoor fitness area are great ways to stay active, and there's a trail that loops the island and can be circled in about 20 minutes.

The loop trail and the island beach club's views of Downtown Harrisburg are great by land, but visitors also recommend the train and boat tours of the island for the best vantage points. Train rides and fall foliage views go well together in Pennsylvania, and this scenic steam train circling around City Island is no exception. By boat, The Pride of Susquehanna Riverboat's 45-minute sightseeing tour offers up 360-degree views of the island and the city.