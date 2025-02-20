Pennsylvania's Mile-Long Island Is A Scenic, Walkable, Recreational Jewel With Fantastic Amenities
The very idea of an island destination in the state of Pennsylvania is perplexing. The Keystone State has a small gateway to Lake Erie in the Northwest corner and a riverway to the Atlantic on its eastern shores, yet it doesn't directly connect with any seas. The islands that do exist in Pennsylvania, like Harrisburg's scenic City Island, were formed over time by the state's lakes and rivers. City Island is unique because of its location and amenities. It sits directly along the Susquehanna River in the heart of Harrisburg, the capital city of Pennsylvania.
In just 63 acres of land, Harrisburg's City Island has packed a lot of amenities into a small space, making it an ideal day trip for visitors of all ages. Sporting and recreation lovers will embrace the outdoor activities and sports complex on the island, and explorers will want to see City Island by foot, train, or boat. It's not very often you can visit an island with a beach club and a minor league baseball stadium just steps from a capital city, but Harrisburg makes that a reality.
Explore an urban island getaway that was once farmland
Harrisburg and the unique City Island sit in Central Pennsylvania, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia and 90 minutes from Pennsylvania's most famous college town, State College. The island's location in the middle of the city is quite easy to find, as the Market Street Bridge intersects with the island and crosses the Susquehanna River. Before the bridge was first constructed in 1817, the island was only accessible by boat. Now, it's just a 0.5-mile walk from Downtown Harrisburg to the island and about a 15-minute drive from Harrisburg's international airport.
While the name of City Island changed a few times in the late 19th century, its original purpose was for farming of fruits and vegetables. It only started to evolve into a functional piece of land for residents once the baseball field was developed. The baseball park first hosted amateur teams and even legends of the game like Babe Ruth and Satchel Paige. City Island had continued to develop its infrastructure for visitors and events, and the island's athletic complex has hosted Olympian Jim Thorpe, who has a nearby town in Pennsylvania named after him. City Island began receiving an influx of regular visitors with the creation of the Harrisburg Senators minor league team.
Catch a baseball game as part of your City Island day trip
There's something magical about the sights, sounds, and aromas of a day at the ballpark, and the FNB field delivers those vibes with an unrivaled view. You can catch the Harrisburg Senators in action here in season, who are the Double-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals. The team has frequent fan giveaways and fireworks shows after games, and there's a kids zone with inflatables and games for all ages. Pro tip: parking at the island North Lot beside the stadium is $5 on game days, but it's free on weekends and weekdays after 11 a.m. if you're visiting on an off day.
Beyond the Senators game day experience, City Island has activities for all ages that are visiting. There's an 18-hole miniature golf course with some splendid views along the water, plus batting cages and arcade games nearby for the kid in everyone. The playground and outdoor fitness area are great ways to stay active, and there's a trail that loops the island and can be circled in about 20 minutes.
The loop trail and the island beach club's views of Downtown Harrisburg are great by land, but visitors also recommend the train and boat tours of the island for the best vantage points. Train rides and fall foliage views go well together in Pennsylvania, and this scenic steam train circling around City Island is no exception. By boat, The Pride of Susquehanna Riverboat's 45-minute sightseeing tour offers up 360-degree views of the island and the city.