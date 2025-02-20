One Of The Most Enchanting Towns On The Shores Of Italy's Lake Garda Features Thermal Spas And Canals

Italy's largest lake, Lake Garda, has a long and storied history. Once host to the Romans and the Venetians, today this incredibly picturesque lake, just south of the Italian Dolomites, is a favorite destination for many visitors to Italy, and many Italians themselves. But the ancient influences remain, especially in the colorful facades, stalwart bridges, fortified walls, and canals of one of Europe's most stunning canal towns, as well as one of Garda's most charming cities: Peschiera del Garda, or Peschiera for short.

Peschiera lies about halfway between the Italian cities of Milan and Venice, on the southern tip of Lake Garda. It's also near the famous Verona of "Romeo and Juliet" fame, which is home to the closest airport. Trains from Milan and Venice regularly stop at this destination's station, just south of town, and it is also connected to other towns on Lake Garda via local (and very picturesque) ferry. The location of the town, near wineries, thermal spas, and of course the beautiful Lake Garda itself, makes it a welcome addition to many an Italian itinerary.