One Of The Most Enchanting Towns On The Shores Of Italy's Lake Garda Features Thermal Spas And Canals
Italy's largest lake, Lake Garda, has a long and storied history. Once host to the Romans and the Venetians, today this incredibly picturesque lake, just south of the Italian Dolomites, is a favorite destination for many visitors to Italy, and many Italians themselves. But the ancient influences remain, especially in the colorful facades, stalwart bridges, fortified walls, and canals of one of Europe's most stunning canal towns, as well as one of Garda's most charming cities: Peschiera del Garda, or Peschiera for short.
Peschiera lies about halfway between the Italian cities of Milan and Venice, on the southern tip of Lake Garda. It's also near the famous Verona of "Romeo and Juliet" fame, which is home to the closest airport. Trains from Milan and Venice regularly stop at this destination's station, just south of town, and it is also connected to other towns on Lake Garda via local (and very picturesque) ferry. The location of the town, near wineries, thermal spas, and of course the beautiful Lake Garda itself, makes it a welcome addition to many an Italian itinerary.
History around every corner in Peschiera
This resort town on Italy's largest lake was originally founded by the Romans as Acrilica, on the spot where the River Minicio meets Lake Garda. Romans fortified the city and the walls were expanded during Peschiera's time under the Republic of Venice. Known now as "The Fortress," this UNESCO Heritage Site (part of the "Venetian works of defense") is a microcosm of Italian history, as the various empires that once claimed Peschiera all left their mark.
The canals were once connected to the Adriatic Sea via several rivers before the Venetians destroyed them to impede the encroaching Mantua empire. They still remain in the city, lined with classic Italian buildings in earthy hues, palm trees, flowers, and picturesque patios ideal for a cocktail (or two). The blue-green water of the canals makes its way to the deeper waters of Lake Garda, passing through Peschiera's lively and highly walkable center, full of restaurants, boutiques, charming inns, and beautiful parks.
Spas, castles, sardines, wine, and amusement parks in Peschiera
The area surrounding Peschiera enhances its charm. The lake provides some of the signature sardine-based dishes, such as bigoli con le sarde (pasta with sardines and onions) or le sarde en saor (marinated sardines). These both pair very well with the famous regional white wine, Lugana, which is produced along the shores of Garda between Peschiera and Sirmoine. The latter is also home to one of Italy's most visited sites, a preserved castle right out of a storybook, the Scaligero Castle, as well as its own set of charms and historical monuments.
In addition, between Sirmoine and Peschiera, several thermal hot springs, harnessing natural healing waters, can be accessed. Visit resorts like the Villa dei Cedri for a full-blown spa experience, or swim in the public Lake Garda Hot Springs.
For those traveling with families, or just in need of some good old-fashioned fun, several amusement parks are close to Peschiera. There's Gardaland, which happens to be the largest in Italy, and Movieland Park, with film-themed attractions, in addition to several aquaparks. Peschiera is also ideal for cyclists, with paths going between all the little towns on Lake Garda, or even further afield to the cities of Mantua and Verona.