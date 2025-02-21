The Best Free Activities In Every Big European City To Take Advantage Of, Per Rick Steves
Visiting Europe's many stately and glamorous cities is something that should be on every traveler's to-do list. Spots like Paris, Rome, London, and Berlin are overflowing with rich history, exquisite culture, and some of the most famous landmarks in the world — not to mention a plethora of spectacular culinary experiences and enviable nightlife.
But exploring Europe's exceptional metropolises is not a cheap venture. These are some of the most expensive destinations in the world, and getting the most out of a trip can empty your wallet quite quickly.
However, the savviest travelers can always find ways to make a vacation more affordable, and exploring big European cities is no exception. According to renowned travel writer and European expert Rick Steves, "There are plenty of ways to thrive in big European cities without going broke." Of course, seeking out free activities isn't just about keeping your bank manager happy; it's also one of the best ways to see everyday life in European countries, to dig in below the surface of a city, and engage more deeply with the local environment.
Free entry and the joy of walking
While many of the biggest and most popular experiences in cities across Europe are expensive, it's always possible to find attractions that offer free entry. In London, all national museums and galleries sponsored directly by the government have been free to enter since 1997. This includes world-famous institutions like the British Museum, the National History Museum, the Tate Modern, and the National Gallery. There are also plenty of other hidden gems that won't cost you anything to take in, like the masterpiece of brutalist architecture that is the Barbican Conservatory.
In France, all eleven museums run by the City of Paris are free, and young people under the age of 26 can get into places like the Louvre and Sainte-Chapelle without spending a dime. Even Italy's Vatican Museums in Rome are free for children under 7 and for everyone on the last Sunday of the month.
Most of the biggest attractions in Europe's top cities are also a fundamental part of the urban landscape. Rick Steves points out that many of the iconic monuments you've traveled so far to see are right out in plain sight," and you don't have to spend more money to see them! While iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, the Tower of London, and the Sagrada Familia might charge visitors to enter or to climb, you can see and photograph them in all their glory for free from the outside. As a result, one of the best ways to enjoy the best that a European city has to offer is just to walk around the center on foot and enjoy the sights.
On the buses
Most of the more sought-after European destinations include hop-on, hop-off sightseeing buses as a major part of their tourism offer. Big Bus Tours runs double-decker, open-top bus sightseeing routes in most of Europe's hottest destinations from London to Berlin, but they don't come cheap, averaging around $35 a day as of this writing.
However, there's an easy way to get a similar sightseeing experience for a fraction of the price. The majority of European cities have excellent public transport networks that give you the chance to get around affordably and conveniently while seeing the sights at the same time. The subway might be the most efficient way to get around a European city, but swapping the metro for a bus offers an opportunity to see more for less.
There are also iconic bus routes in most major European cities that allow travelers to take in some of the area's biggest landmarks. In London, the #11 bus takes you from Fulham to Liverpool Street, passing Westminster Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and St. Paul's, as well as going through the City of London and past the Bank of England. Rick Steves recommends the #69 in Paris, which offers views of the Eiffel Tower and Père Lachaise Cemetery, as well as the #100 in Berlin. What's more, in some European cities, public transport is itself an attraction, from Lisbon's gorgeous vintage #28 tram to the entire Stockholm metro system, aka the "longest art exhibition in the world."