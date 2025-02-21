The Best Free Activities In Every Big European City To Take Advantage Of, Per Rick Steves

While many of the biggest and most popular experiences in cities across Europe are expensive, it's always possible to find attractions that offer free entry. In London, all national museums and galleries sponsored directly by the government have been free to enter since 1997. This includes world-famous institutions like the British Museum, the National History Museum, the Tate Modern, and the National Gallery. There are also plenty of other hidden gems that won't cost you anything to take in, like the masterpiece of brutalist architecture that is the Barbican Conservatory.

In France, all eleven museums run by the City of Paris are free, and young people under the age of 26 can get into places like the Louvre and Sainte-Chapelle without spending a dime. Even Italy's Vatican Museums in Rome are free for children under 7 and for everyone on the last Sunday of the month.

Most of the biggest attractions in Europe's top cities are also a fundamental part of the urban landscape. Rick Steves points out that many of the iconic monuments you've traveled so far to see are right out in plain sight," and you don't have to spend more money to see them! While iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, the Tower of London, and the Sagrada Familia might charge visitors to enter or to climb, you can see and photograph them in all their glory for free from the outside. As a result, one of the best ways to enjoy the best that a European city has to offer is just to walk around the center on foot and enjoy the sights.