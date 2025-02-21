A Castaway-Chic Private Island In Botswana Offers Unique Luxury Boat Safaris To Spot Rare Wildlife
While the coastline of Africa reveals beautiful tropical islands, such as Mnemba, an exclusive, overlooked island in the Indian Ocean, and São Tomé and Príncipe, a pure paradise called the African Galapagos, some of the continent's landlocked countries surprisingly boast islands as well. Botswana's UNESCO World Heritage-designated Okavango Delta is a lush tapestry of wetlands that becomes a watery wonderland when it floods during the summer dry season. Nestled in the northern part of the Delta is Great Plains Conservation's Sitatunga Private Island, a 43-acre island surrounded by the waterways of the delta. The resort is intimate in size, with just three spacious suites fashioned out of recycled materials to evoke a chic, castaway-inspired experience. In this part of the delta, the only way to traverse is either by boat (motor-powered or canoe) or by foot. However, you can still spot wildlife, such as the sitatunga (rare water antelopes), elephants, hippos, birds, crocodiles, wild dogs, buffalo, and sometimes even lions. The camp's seclusion and unique island geography ensures serenity and majestic water views, coupled with all the amenities one would expect from a five-star safari lodge.
To reach Sitatunga Private Island, guests will fly into one of Botswana's airports, such as Maun or Kasane, and then fly into Duba Plains air strip in the Okavango Delta. From there it is a 10-minute helicopter or two-hour boat ride to the camp. The best time to visit is the dry season between June and October when the delta is in full flood and there is little rain. During the rainy months between January and March, water levels are low, but rates are much more affordable.
Inside the suites at Sitatunga Private Island
Though Sitatunga Private Island may be remote, no luxuries are sacrificed. The camp's accommodation consists of two one-bedroom suites and the Sitatunga Island Private Suite, a two-bedroom suite. The camp is family-friendly and welcomes children ages 6 and older. Woven throughout the design of the suites is a sophisticated aesthetic that honors the natural environment, with recycled woods buttressing the cathedral ceilings and photographs of the African landscape and wildlife decorating the suites. The owners wanted the camp to resemble a 'Robinson Crusoe'-inspired hideaway, so the camp's wooden architecture and neutral hues blend effortlessly into the surroundings. However, the canopied beds, clawfoot tubs, and private plunge pools and terraces mean luxury and comfort are always at the forefront. Though there is no dedicated spa or gym, guests are provided with gym equipment in their rooms and spa treatments can take place on the private balconies.
Despite Sitatunga Private Island's secluded nature, the dining experience here is delicious and in abundance. Meals consist of a healthy, light breakfast before a morning boat safari. Guests return for lunch of fresh salads, soups, and a main course. And later in the afternoon, post-safari cocktails and hors d'oeuvres are served on the floating dock as the sun sets. Dinner is typically a five-course affair, often highlighting locally sourced ingredients prepared through an innovative plating. The all-inclusive rate of Sitatunga Private Island, which starts at $1,550 per person per night, includes all meals and drinks, activities, laundry service, and return transfers from Maun or Kasane airports.
What to see and do at Sitatunga Private Island
Sitatunga Private Island's unique water-based adventures appeal to seasoned safari-goers who don't mind missing the Big Five (elephant, lion, leopard, rhinoceros, and water buffalo), which are better seen at camps such as Phinda Forest Lodge, a South African eco-safari lodge in a rare sand forest. Here, the focus is on the ebbs and flows of the Okavango Delta, which beckons with its shimmering beauty and diverse species, such as the camp's namesake, sitatunga, a rare antelope native to swamps.
Each day, guests can head out on either motor-powered boats or mokoros (traditional dug-out canoes) to traverse this untouched corner of the Delta, gliding past the pristine landscapes and observing wildlife, from elephants to hippos. Beginner and professional anglers can even try out tag-and-release fishing when the water levels are high enough, typically between March and December. Walking and driving safaris are available on a nearby island, home to lions, wild dogs, and warthogs. You can can also embark on scenic helicopter flights over the delta to observe its great expanse from a new perspective with a stop at an island for champagne. And to capture it all, each suite has a professional camera for use during your stay. At the end of each day, you will be welcomed back to camp with a drink to relax by the waterside fire pit and share stories of the day. "Sitatunga Private Island is a paradise!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Perfect stay, delicious food, perfect service, exciting boat cruise in wonderful landscape!" Here, the private island and safari experience combine in a truly one-of-a-kind adventure.