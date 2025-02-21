A Castaway-Chic Private Island In Botswana Offers Unique Luxury Boat Safaris To Spot Rare Wildlife

While the coastline of Africa reveals beautiful tropical islands, such as Mnemba, an exclusive, overlooked island in the Indian Ocean, and São Tomé and Príncipe, a pure paradise called the African Galapagos, some of the continent's landlocked countries surprisingly boast islands as well. Botswana's UNESCO World Heritage-designated Okavango Delta is a lush tapestry of wetlands that becomes a watery wonderland when it floods during the summer dry season. Nestled in the northern part of the Delta is Great Plains Conservation's Sitatunga Private Island, a 43-acre island surrounded by the waterways of the delta. The resort is intimate in size, with just three spacious suites fashioned out of recycled materials to evoke a chic, castaway-inspired experience. In this part of the delta, the only way to traverse is either by boat (motor-powered or canoe) or by foot. However, you can still spot wildlife, such as the sitatunga (rare water antelopes), elephants, hippos, birds, crocodiles, wild dogs, buffalo, and sometimes even lions. The camp's seclusion and unique island geography ensures serenity and majestic water views, coupled with all the amenities one would expect from a five-star safari lodge.

To reach Sitatunga Private Island, guests will fly into one of Botswana's airports, such as Maun or Kasane, and then fly into Duba Plains air strip in the Okavango Delta. From there it is a 10-minute helicopter or two-hour boat ride to the camp. The best time to visit is the dry season between June and October when the delta is in full flood and there is little rain. During the rainy months between January and March, water levels are low, but rates are much more affordable.