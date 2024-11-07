12 Best Farm Stays In Italy, According To Tourists
Who hasn't dreamed of an extended stay in Italy? Whether it's one of Italy's best beach hideaways and a gateway to the Amalfi coast, or the best attractions on your trip to Florence, there can be little doubt that Italy is a traveler's dream. While staying in beautiful hotels that put you within arms reach of many amazing tourist destinations is part of the vacation appeal, we wager there are more than a few folks who want more intimate access to Italy that cities simply cannot provide. The answer? Head out into the country for a farm stay.
Known in Italy as "agriturismo", a farm stay is part of a broad, global initiative to draw tourists out of city centers and into the countryside. At its core, an agriturismo is a privately owned and operating farm with hints of luxury peppered throughout. Farm stay may imply the need to earn your keep, but Italian agriturismo is all about maximum comfort for a decent price.
There are so many amazing locations throughout Italy where you can enjoy a farm stay. But don't just take our word for it! Hear from people who have actually experienced an Italian agriturismo. Tourists have keen insights that we, despite our best efforts, simply cannot replicate. As such, these are the 12 best farm stays in Italy, according to tourists.
Agriturismo Merigge, Montepulciano
You couldn't ask for a better place to set up a luxury Italian farm stay than the hills around Montepulciano in southeastern Tuscany. An area known for its eponymous red wine, the scenery here is vineyards and olive groves, all drenched in plenty of golden sunlight. So, it should come as no surprise that one of the most highly tourist-recommended agriturismos can be found right here.
Agriturismo Merigge is a lovingly restored stone villa that boasts a pool, several luxury rooms, a huge pool, and numerous amenities, such as complimentary coffee, full body massages, and parent-controlled children's TV networks. These perks, plus the beautiful location and farm-cooked breakfast, have led Merigge to a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor, and a Traveler's Choice award. Tourists have complimented the comfort, location, and exceptional hospitality of the hosts.
On the agricultural side of things, the villa is set in the middle of a farm filled with olive trees, grape vines for wine, a lavender patch, and numerous vegetable gardens that supply the kitchen. It's an easy day trip into nearby Siena, and the property's hiking trails make this enchanting Tuscan farm stay a place you'll want to visit again and again.
Agriturismo Alba del Borgo
Heading north into the windswept, mist covered landscape of Emilia Romagna we have Agriturismo Alba del Borgo. This place is a little out of the way compared to some other spots on this list, but it is hardly inaccessible. Nestled in the Parma hills, where the famous prosciutto di Parma and parmigiano reggiano are made, Alba del Borgo is something of a hidden oasis. Thankfully, it's not too hidden. If it was, it would not come so highly recommended by users of Booking.com.
Visitors have noted the excellent privacy that comes with the location, but also the kindness and hospitality of the hosts. The amenities at Alba del Borgo are numerous and excellent. The onsite wellness center, spa, solarium, sauna, bar, and restaurant are all available for guests to use at their leisure. The outdoor fireplace makes an excellent spot to relax with a glass of wine after a busy day exploring the surrounding area.
As you can imagine, being a farm in one of the most fertile areas in Italy, the food served at Alba del Borgo's restaurant is of the highest quality, and produced almost exclusively on the farm. The multi hectare organic property boasts vineyards, orchards, beehives, chickens, and vegetables. At the accompanying store, guests can indulge in some of their favorites farm-made products, such as jam and honey.
Agriturismo Colleverde, Capalbio
As one of the most popular Italian regions to visit, one that is the absolute best place in Italy for wine lovers, you should not be surprised to see Tuscany pop up many times on this list. Home to legendary cities like Florence, Pisa, and Siena, the farm-laced Tuscan countryside beckons to be explored. There could hardly be a better place to do so than Agriturismo Colleverde.
Set in the charming town of Capalbio, this enchanting farm stay is a beautifully stuccoed Tuscan villa set among rolling hills, grape vines, and olive trees. The biggest star, however, is the food. The homemade food is some of the best you can get in Tuscany, and the wine comes straight from the grapes grown on the farm. Is it any wonder visitors have given Colleverde a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor and a spot on the 2024 Traveler's Choice list?
Another perk of Colleverde is its proximity to the Cascade del Mulino thermal springs. This hidden hot spring in Tuscany offers ultimate relaxation and bright-blue waters. Extremely popular among locals, Colleverde visitors can bring along a glass of wine and soak in the geothermal heated water while looking out across the dramatic Tuscan landscape.
Corte la Volta, Piacenza
Sending the agriturismo ping-pong ball back north into Emilia Romagna brings us to Corte la Volta in Piacenza. The ninth largest city in the region, Piacenza sits on the border with Lombardy along the scenic Po River. While this is a metropolitan area, if you head a little southward things suddenly get much more rural and private.
Privacy is valuable and plentiful here at Corte la Volta. Rooms come with en suite bathrooms, and there are lots of secluded spots around the farm that offer outdoor privacy coupled with tremendous views. The aged brick villa comes with an expansive gravel courtyard, plenty of trees, fragrant herbs, and a 9.2 rating on Booking.com based on over 1,300 reviews from guests.
Like Agriturismo Colleverde, the food at Corte la Volta is highly prized by visitors. One of the greatest things that an agriturismo offers is the availability of farm fresh food. At Corte la Volta, the abundant fruit trees and vegetable gardens are transformed into house-made jams, jellies, and fresh grilled veggies. Cured meats and wines are sourced from partnering organic farms and vineyards. The peace and serenity, paired with amazing food make Corte la Volta an experience you won't soon forget.
Agriturismo Cascina Mirandola, Como
Now we head northwards into the sprawling, mountainous landscape of Lombardy. Dotted with lakes, streams, and stunning Alpine vistas, Lombardy is a destination across Italy that offers unparalleled fall foliage views. There are also plenty of farms and vineyards that produce some of the best cheese, wine, and cured meats in the country. Milan is also a cultural hub and the second most walkable city in the world.
Agriturismo Cascina Mirandola is an immersive nature experience and is only 30 minutes from Milan. Based in the town of Como, which sits at the base of Lake Como's western finger, the 15th-century stone farmhouse has been updated with numerous amenities, including free Wi-Fi. Unlike some of the agriturismos on this list, Cascina Mirandola welcomes children and families, coming equipped with a children's playground and plenty of private, kid-sized rooms. More adult-sized, luxury bedrooms are available for those coupling here.
The welcoming nature of this agriturismo has given it an 8.3 rating from over 3,000 on Booking.com. The prices make this a highly accessible farm stay. And, like other sports on this list, the food is a huge plus. The onsite restaurant is terrific, using locally sourced ingredients from Mirandola's own farm, as well as other local farms in the nearby area.
Lupaia, Torrita di Siena
We're back in Tuscany! And we're heading to the absolute peak of luxury Italian farm stays. Lupaia is a dramatic Tuscan villa set among beautiful cypress groves and rolling hills. Nearby Siena, a historic-rich city considered to be the friendliest in all of Europe, Lupaia feels sufficiently private without being remote. The Tuscan hills peep out from every bedroom window, where luxury linens line the beds, fresh bathrobes hang in the bathroom, and a free, farm-made breakfast graces your plate every morning.
Visitors absolutely love how relaxed they feel at this beautiful, 17th-century villa. With another perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor, Lupaia is the number one pick for Tuscan farmhouse stays on the site's Traveler's Choice list. Guests also enjoy the traditional Tuscan pastimes they are encouraged to participate in.
The vast wine cellars are open for tastings of numerous local wines, some of which are produced on-site, such as Chianti and Montepulciano. Then there is truffle hunting, which involves deep treks into the woods with specially trained hounds or pigs who dig for truffles — a relative of mushrooms prized for their unique flavor and texture. Could you ask for a more authentic, yet luxurious, Tuscan experience?
Agriturismo Salinola, Ostuni
Puglia, the heel of the boot in southern Italy, is quickly becoming one of the country's most sought-after destinations. A combination of sun and sand is what makes this place so attractive to tourists, as well as the colorful locals and excellent cuisine. This agricultural and gastronomical heritage has led to several top-quality retreats popping up all over Puglia. One such place is Agriturismo Salinola.
Set on a hillside just outside the city of Ostuni in coastal Puglia, this farm stay boasts a 9.2 rating based on over 200 reviews on Booking.com. Visitors love the location, with its sweeping views of the olive groves that produce the top-notch olive oil the property is known for. Several well-appointed rooms and excellent, freshly made food by the owners give Salinola a homey feel.
This feeling translates further to the excellent cooking classes guests can take in the farmhouse kitchen. There you can learn how to cook up Puglian staples like orecchiette pasta, several cured meats, cheeses, and fruits and vegetables. It's a great place to visit, one that is incredibly affordable and easier to access than you might think.
Masseria Torre di Albidona, Albidona
Venturing even farther south to the tip of Italy's boot, the region of Calabrian boasts the kinds of rural landscapes that make people want to explore the Italian countryside. Hot, rocky, and arid in some places, forested and fertile in others, Calabria is a perfect example of Italy's geological diversity. It's also an Italian destination that boasts Amalfi Coast views at a lower cost and with fewer crowds — something that visitors should consider when deciding which region would be best to enjoy an agriturismo.
If you decide on Calabria, the best place to go is Masseria Torre di Albidona. With a 9.3 rating on Booking.com, this is the highest-rated farm stay in Calabria for good reason. The location, like most farm stays, is a big part of the appeal. This 200-acre, fully operational organic farm is set on a hillside overlooking the scenic Aegean Sea.
Visitors can enjoy a private beach, as well as all the freshest produce the farm has to offer. Cured meats, homemade cheese, fruits, and vegetables fill the tables of the adjoining restaurant. Once you've had your fill, head back to your well-appointed, air-conditioned room — a big deal if you've been in the Calabrian sun all day. This is really an awesome location in a less visited part of the country.
Agriturismo Rocce Bianche, Arbus
One of the biggest appeals of farm stays is getting an inside look at the agricultural heritage of a country. In Italy, witnessing olives picked from the grove and pressed into oil, or the cave where cheese and meats are aged is all part of the appeal. The purest form of this rural traditionalism can be found on the island of Sardinia and is on display at Agriturismo Rocce Bianche.
Now, Rocce Bianche is not pure traditionalism in the sense that it is a sparse woodland cabin with no amenities. It would not have such excellent reviews and recommendations on TripAdvisor if so. Instead, Rocce Bianche is a highly appointed oasis in Arbus, one of the most scenic places on Sardinia, and not far from this striking Italian beach, ranked the best in all of Europe.
Island life is alive at Rocce Bianche. A private beach and pool line one side of the property. Horse trails weave their way through to the excellent house that is superbly appointed with several bedrooms, air conditioning, and onsite kitchen making the best homemade Sardinian food. There is also a car hire service that can pick you up from the airport and make you feel like a celebrity heading to a secret oasis — a truly excellent place to spend a few weeks.
Agriturismo Podere Felceto, Panzano in Chianti
Next, we're back to Tuscany. Our triumphant return to the region places us in the southerly Chianti Valley. Known for producing the famous Tuscan wine of the same name, this area of the region is prized for its beautiful vineyards, olive groves, cypress-lined lanes, and rolling hills. It's a stunning place to visit if given the opportunity.
Set in 57 acres of Tuscan countryside bliss is Agriturismo Podere Felceto. This traditional stone villa boasts many of the things its hometown of Panzano in Chianti is famous for. The landscape comes complete with olive trees, grape vines, woodland trails, and stream frontage for an afternoon's fishing.
This is the top-rated farmhouse in the area on TripAdvisor, gaining another high rating and having a place on the Traveler's Choice list. One thing visitors have noted as being particularly lovely is the enormous, heated, saltwater swimming pool and adjoining courtyard. Who wouldn't want to spend an afternoon relaxing here under the Tuscan sun?
Ca Rossa, Valtellina
The Alpine landscape of Lombardy lends itself perfectly to beautiful agriturismo properties. The mountains and hills, sometimes covered with snow, make for some stunning scenery you can't find anywhere else. Such is the case when visiting Ca Rossa. Due to its smaller size as a bed and breakfast, Ca Rossa hosts fewer guests and has less luxurious amenities than other agriturismos on this list. However, visitors will still find the kind of special, intimate Italian hospitality expected of a farm stay.
And this is certainly part of the appeal, as Ca Rossa has a special magic that visitors have pointed out on TripAdvisor. With a perfect 5-star rating, Ca Rossa offers a catered experience to visitors. The hosts are more than happy to plan events for you, either on the property or out in the surrounding area. Plus, the adults-only policy makes it the perfect romantic destination for honeymooning couples.
The two stone suites are set directly into the hillside overlooking the mountains of Valtellina. Food is prepared onsite by the hosts, and guests can enjoy exclusive access to the wine cellar where boutique bottles are produced by the vineyard on the property. You cannot get closer to your food and drink if you try.
Hortus Natural Living, Todi
Finally, we come to Umbria. An underrated region that carries all the vibes of Tuscany but with half the crowds, Umbria has some of the most enchanting scenery in Italy. Verdant green hills give way to flat fields, olive groves, fruit orchards, and vineyards. Plus, with welcoming cities like Perugia and Assisi, there is much for visitors to see and do. But how are the farm stays?
Those looking for an agriturismo would do well to check out Hortus Natural Living in the rural town of Todi. Holding a 9.5 score based on 177 reviews on Booking.com, Hortus Natural Living is one of Umbria's top farm stays. Numerous amenities, including a thriving organic garden, solarium, and onsite restaurant, make this agriturismo a must for anyone hoping to get a taste of excellent Italian rural luxury. Plus, it is within driving distance of Perugia, the Umbrian capital, which is a traditional, yet thriving city.
There are numerous other agriturismo locations across Italy, each with its own unique charm and character. However, a trip to any one of these 12 locations is sure to satisfy. To close, we only have one question left for you. Are you packing yet?
Methodology
The majority of our research for this assignment was based on tourist reviews taken from sites like TripAdvisor and Booking.com. Additional information was collected via Italian tourism boards and the websites of the agriturismos themselves.