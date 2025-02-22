A Hidden East Coast Waterway Known As 'The Ditch' Offers A Wealth Of Recreation And Wildlife

If you've visited coastal areas of the Carolinas or Florida, chances are you've seen part of a seemingly endless waterway that runs up the East Coast. This series of rivers, sounds, and canals known as the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, or ICW for short, connect to allow boats to travel the 1,088 miles from Norfolk, Virginia, to Key West, Florida, without venturing into the open Atlantic. Some parts of the route are essential to commerce, like the section that bypasses the notorious "Graveyard of the Atlantic" in North Carolina. But the whole route is a favorite of recreational boaters who use it to move between seasons.

The ICW's nickname, "The Ditch," comes from a few sections of man-made canals that do fit the billing: They're narrow, crowded, and unforgiving places lined with seawalls and docks. But most of the trip is undeserving of the ugly nickname, with the route following beautiful, winding, natural rivers and bays through forests and marshlands. Dolphins often share the waters with you as ospreys and pelicans soar overhead. Fish are everywhere, and birds like cormorants, egrets, and eagles are a common sight.

While it's easy to get enamored with the ICW as the journey of a lifetime, it's just part of life for the towns connected to it. For example, the waterway in South Florida connects homes, canals, and marinas to the ocean. Fort Lauderdale is only the "Venice of America" because the ICW connects it all. Along the waterway, boaters zip between towns for a quiet morning fishing, an afternoon relaxing at the sandbar, lunch at their favorite dock-and-dine, or nothing more than a day spent on the water.