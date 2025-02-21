A Riverside Idaho Town Is A Breathtaking Nature Escape With Trails, Recreation, And Scenic Views

For some of the best views and a real wilderness experience without the night in a tent, the Lunch Peak Lookout is a not-to-be-missed experience. Located an hour away from civilization deep in the Cabinet Mountains, the Lunch Peak Lookout is as simple as it gets. For $35 a night at the time of writing, expect no indoor plumbing, no heat, and no running water, giving you a true escape from the world. Reservations are required in advance, as you will receive a code to enter the lookout in your booking. If you decide to spend the night out here, be sure to keep all of your food in your car, pack out all your garbage, and know some essential backcountry skills.

If the views aren't enough, climb down from the lookout and take Pend Oreille Divide Trail #67, which follows much of the ridgeline. The trail allows bicycles, horses, and unmatched hiking opportunities in the wild, as well as access to pristine mountain lakes. Be sure to use bear cans or bear bags to store your food and other smellables.

A visit to Clark Fork wouldn't be complete without a day on the water, no matter what season you come. Lake Pend Oreille makes Clark Fork and the neighboring small towns a thriving fall getaway; however, you can't go wrong visiting the Clark Fork River Area in the spring and summer for lakeside recreation, kayaking, or reeling in a lunker. Two local resorts, Beyond Hope Resort and Pend Oreille Shores Resort, sit on the water and have direct access to the lakeshore. Beyond Hope has 70 RV sites and 12 tent campsites, while the Pend Oreille Resort has modern condos available and access to a coffee shop, a tennis court, and an athletic center.