A Riverside Idaho Town Is A Breathtaking Nature Escape With Trails, Recreation, And Scenic Views
Whether you're picking berries, enjoying the splendor of a gorgeous Idaho sunset, kayaking on the lake, or snapping photos of the grazing wildlife, Clark Fork is a true break from the action. The town of approximately 500 residents lies on the Clark Fork River in a valley created by a tremendous Ice Age flood 15,000 years ago. Clark Fork is located on Idaho State Highway 200, just a few miles west of the Montana-Idaho state line. The closest large city, Spokane, is approximately two hours away by car, and visitors coming from the west will pass by the gorgeous lakeside cities of Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint, just over 30 minutes away. To the east of Clark Fork, the Cabinet Mountains cap off a picture-perfect setting for an outdoor adventure or a getaway.
The town of Clark Fork was named after William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Though the explorers did not venture to modern-day Clark Fork or even into the Idaho Panhandle, they crossed the Clark Fork River near present-day Missoula, Montana. At the time of their expedition, the rugged country of north Idaho around Lake Pend Oreille was inhabited by the Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai, and Kalispel tribes. French fur trappers began hunting in the area around 1809, and near the end of the 19th century, the region began to attract settlers as the logging and mining industries took off. From these industries, cities such as "the center of the universe" sprouted up, attracting hearty folk. Today, Clark Fork is a growing tourist destination with a grocery store, restaurants, a salon and day spa, and a coffee roastery in town with several types of accommodations nearby.
Scotchman Peak is a bucket-list hike right outside of town
If you're ready for a day in nature, then Scotchman Peak, the tallest mountain in the Cabinet range, is calling your name. The mountain is a major draw for huckleberry pickers, hikers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Hikers who brave the challenge of climbing one of the toughest, tallest mountains in Idaho will be rewarded with incredible views and some unique sights. Along with potential sights of deer, elk, or moose, they will likely see the peak's resident mountain goats. If you're looking for the trailhead, take Forest Service Road NF 2295, then FR 2294, and look for signs pointing to Scotchman Peak Trail #65.
The hike is over 7 miles in total and has over 3,700 feet of elevation gain. Much of that elevation gain comes at the beginning and end of the hike, during your push to the summit. Start well before noon and wear quality boots, as parts of the summit trail are composed of very loose shale. Bring a rain jacket in your day pack, load up on water and calorie-dense snacks, and do not forget a walking stick or bear mace. There have been grizzly sightings on Scotchman Peak.
Gorgeous mountain and lakeside views in Clark Fork
For some of the best views and a real wilderness experience without the night in a tent, the Lunch Peak Lookout is a not-to-be-missed experience. Located an hour away from civilization deep in the Cabinet Mountains, the Lunch Peak Lookout is as simple as it gets. For $35 a night at the time of writing, expect no indoor plumbing, no heat, and no running water, giving you a true escape from the world. Reservations are required in advance, as you will receive a code to enter the lookout in your booking. If you decide to spend the night out here, be sure to keep all of your food in your car, pack out all your garbage, and know some essential backcountry skills.
If the views aren't enough, climb down from the lookout and take Pend Oreille Divide Trail #67, which follows much of the ridgeline. The trail allows bicycles, horses, and unmatched hiking opportunities in the wild, as well as access to pristine mountain lakes. Be sure to use bear cans or bear bags to store your food and other smellables.
A visit to Clark Fork wouldn't be complete without a day on the water, no matter what season you come. Lake Pend Oreille makes Clark Fork and the neighboring small towns a thriving fall getaway; however, you can't go wrong visiting the Clark Fork River Area in the spring and summer for lakeside recreation, kayaking, or reeling in a lunker. Two local resorts, Beyond Hope Resort and Pend Oreille Shores Resort, sit on the water and have direct access to the lakeshore. Beyond Hope has 70 RV sites and 12 tent campsites, while the Pend Oreille Resort has modern condos available and access to a coffee shop, a tennis court, and an athletic center.