Hidden In Texas Hill Country Is An Underrated Up-And-Coming City With Lavish Comforts And Natural Beauty
Austin, Texas, is on the rise. In the past four years, the city's population has grown by 2-3% annually, according to the statistics platform Macrotrends. With it, the number of residents and visitors looking to escape Austin for sweet small-town charm has risen, too. That means the state's artsy, historic gems, like Waco, and Gulf Coast beaches have likewise started to receive more and more attention. Dripping Springs — a small Texan town that's attracting an increasing amount of folks — might just exemplify this trend the best.
It's easy to see why. Dripping Springs is a well-balanced mix of natural beauty, neighborly warmth, and modern luxury. For residents and visitors, the fact that it's a 30-minute drive west of Austin makes it the perfect satellite location for people looking to day trip out of (or into) the big city. It's also regarded as one of the gateways to Hill Country, the region of Central Texas known for its rolling hills and wineries. Spirit and beer lovers won't be found wanting here either — the town is surrounded by eight distilleries and dozens of breweries.
Things are changing fast here: Dripping Springs' population has nearly doubled since 2020 to just under 9,000 inhabitants, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning visitors are dropping in on a community that's still very much finding its new identity. That dynamism has created an eclectic mix of people who have built up and frequent its evolving cafe, shop, restaurant, and boutique hotel scene. It also means that the town it is today almost certainly won't be the town it is even a year from now, so we suggest heading there before, well, everyone else does.
Where to eat, drink, and indulge in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs' Mercer Street is a quaint, historic boulevard at its center that makes up the heart of its cultural and commercial life. Emblematic of the town's past and present, it's dotted with late 19th- and early 20th-century buildings that are now the homes of cafes, bars, and shops. Mazama Coffee is a mainstay for locals that serves up sandwiches and salads alongside in-house coffee blends. Vintage Soul and Starrs on Mercer are cute spots to find locally-made crafts and outfits, and The Barber Shop and Acopon Brewing Co. make it easy to grab some food and excellent English ales without leaving the old downtown area.
Once you're done strolling on Mercer, head to Twisted X Brewing Company, located just south of town. The brewery is known for its small-batch craft beers, with its most famous being McConauHaze IPA, a mango-passionfruit concoction named after Texas native Matthew McConaughey. Beer lovers should also stop by Ghost Note Brewing, located 10 minutes south of town, for a diverse menu of ambers, pilsners, IPAs, and more in a charming, ranch-like setting.
Checking out the Dripping Springs wine scene is an absolute must. The region between Austin and Fredericksburg to the west has developed a reputation for its inventive, tradition-shirking wineries, and Dripping Springs is perfectly situated for visitors to find out why. Hawk's Shadow Winery and Duchman Family Winery are both a short drive out of town and worth the trip for their countryside vistas and range of wine varietals and blends. Solaro Estate Winery, located off a pastoral country road to Dripping Springs' north, was awarded a Double Gold Medal in the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for its 2022 Tempranillo.
Outdoor activities and where to stay
Dripping Springs isn't just about great wine and charming vibes. It's also a place to take in Texas' famous wide-open skies. One of the best ways to do that is to go stargazing. Dripping Springs is a Dark Sky Community, a designation awarded by the International Dark Sky Association that means the town has been officially recognized for its ongoing efforts to keep light pollution low and stargazing easy. So bring your binoculars or telescope for some awe-inspiring nights.
Hamilton Pool Preserve is easily the crown jewel of the area's natural attractions. A collapsed grotto featuring a 50-foot waterfall cascading into a jade green pool, it's a must-visit for swimmers and nature photographers. Reservations are required to visit. Birdwatching is another standout activity in the area. Several parks in the area, including Milton Reimers Ranch Park, Pedernales Falls State Park, and the Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center, attract ornithologists and amateur birdwatchers to see painted buntings, black-capped vireos, golden-cheeked warblers, and more.
Finding accommodations is easy in Dripping Springs. Hotels like Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Courtyard Austin Dripping Springs offer comfortable mid-range options starting at less than $100 a night, depending on the season you visit (we recommend late spring and early summer for sunny, pleasant weather). Those looking for something more luxurious can check out the town's booming Airbnb scene, and there are plenty of rustic, ranch-style lodging options available as well. Dripping Springs is a town in motion, and there's an undeniable feeling that it's picking up momentum. Visit now before the secret's fully out.