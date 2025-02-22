Hidden In Texas Hill Country Is An Underrated Up-And-Coming City With Lavish Comforts And Natural Beauty

Austin, Texas, is on the rise. In the past four years, the city's population has grown by 2-3% annually, according to the statistics platform Macrotrends. With it, the number of residents and visitors looking to escape Austin for sweet small-town charm has risen, too. That means the state's artsy, historic gems, like Waco, and Gulf Coast beaches have likewise started to receive more and more attention. Dripping Springs — a small Texan town that's attracting an increasing amount of folks — might just exemplify this trend the best.

It's easy to see why. Dripping Springs is a well-balanced mix of natural beauty, neighborly warmth, and modern luxury. For residents and visitors, the fact that it's a 30-minute drive west of Austin makes it the perfect satellite location for people looking to day trip out of (or into) the big city. It's also regarded as one of the gateways to Hill Country, the region of Central Texas known for its rolling hills and wineries. Spirit and beer lovers won't be found wanting here either — the town is surrounded by eight distilleries and dozens of breweries.

Things are changing fast here: Dripping Springs' population has nearly doubled since 2020 to just under 9,000 inhabitants, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning visitors are dropping in on a community that's still very much finding its new identity. That dynamism has created an eclectic mix of people who have built up and frequent its evolving cafe, shop, restaurant, and boutique hotel scene. It also means that the town it is today almost certainly won't be the town it is even a year from now, so we suggest heading there before, well, everyone else does.