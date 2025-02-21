California's 'City Of Roses' Is A Charming College Town With A Flourishing Downtown Art Scene
Look beyond the main hits of Los Angeles and San Francisco, and you'll find countless California cities with unique charm. Sacramento is a farm-to-fork capital brimming with top-tier restaurants, while Pacific Grove is a coastal getaway called "Butterfly Town USA," thanks to the thousands of monarchs that migrate there each year. But for a Northern California escape that blends small-town warmth with big-time personality, look no further than Chico. Nicknamed the "City of Roses," Chico boasts the world's largest yo-yo, next-level farmers markets, and a vibrant arts scene filled with museums, murals, and festivals.
Located about 90 miles north of Sacramento, Chico is easily accessible by car or via a flight into Sacramento International Airport, followed by a scenic drive through the Central Valley. The city is home to California State University, Chico, giving it a youthful energy and a strong arts-and-culture scene. In fact, Outside Magazine named Chico among the best towns in America in 2011, citing its easy access to nature, college-town atmosphere, and the sprawling Bidwell Park at its heart. Whether you're here for the art, the outdoors, or the nightlife, Chico offers a little something for everyone.
From Gold Rush beginnings to an artsy hub
Before Chico became an artsy college town, it was a mining settlement. The city's origins hinge on the year 1848, when John Bidwell discovered gold in the area. He later became a congressman and one of Chico's most influential figures. One of his most famous contributions is the Bidwell Mansion, an elegant 19th-century estate that's now a designated state historic park and a beloved local landmark. Another lasting element of Bidwell's city plan from the 1860s is the City Plaza, a central gathering space that still hosts numerous festivals and events, serving as a testament to the town's artistic spirit.
Among Chico's most anticipated art festivals is ARTober Fest, a month-long celebration in October that turns the city into a creative playground. Highlights include a citywide scavenger hunt, live music, an art-and-wine walk, and a unique showcase dedicated entirely to artistic depictions of cats. If you're visiting in spring, the Chico ART Festival is another must-see, offering free admission, kid-friendly art demonstrations, and plenty of food trucks.
Beyond festivals, Chico's artistic flair is on full display year-round. The Museum of Northern California Art (MONCA) showcases work from regional artists inside a beautifully restored historic building. The National Yo-Yo Museum — yes, that's a real thing — houses the world's largest collection of yo-yos, including a 256-pound functional yo-yo. For live performances, the Senator Theater stands out as an Art Deco music venue with an elegant-meets-bohemian atmosphere. And of course, you can't explore downtown Chico without stumbling upon its stunning murals, many of which line Main Street and Broadway, as well as the Chico State campus. Keep an eye out for public sculptures, too — like the giant hand sculptures outside the Municipal Center Building.
Chico's 'fabulous farmers markets,' parks, and pints
No trip to Chico is complete without a visit to Bidwell Park, one of California's best urban parks. Spanning more than 3,600 acres, this park is so vast that its map is divided into two sections: Upper and Lower Bidwell. Upper Bidwell features a fishing lake, a scenic golf course, a disc golf course, and the Chico Community Observatory for stargazing. There's also Big Chico Creek, offering natural swimming holes for those looking to cool off. Lower Bidwell, meanwhile, is home to the Gateway Science Museum, the Bidwell Mansion, an amphitheater, and Sycamore Pool, a stone-lined swimming area open in the summer.
While farmers markets may not always be the main draw of a destination, Chico's are in a league of their own. In fact, The New York Times once featured the Chico Certified Farmers Market. Local Emily Smith told the newspaper: "Chico has the most fabulous farmers markets." The Saturday market is the biggest and best-known, operating year-round with dozens of regional vendors selling an impressive selection of fresh produce, nuts, honey, baked goods, and more. There's also a seasonal Thursday night market, held from April through September, which blends fresh food with arts and crafts.
To round out your Chico adventure, head to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., birthplace of the iconic Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. The brewery features a taproom and restaurant, and if you want to learn about the brewing process, you can book a guided tour. For something a little livelier, Crazy Horse Saloon is a country music nightclub complete with a mechanical bull and an upside-down shot chair (for the brave). If a cozier pub atmosphere is more your style, The Winchester Goose has a fantastic craft beer selection and live music nights.