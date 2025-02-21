California's 'City Of Roses' Is A Charming College Town With A Flourishing Downtown Art Scene

Before Chico became an artsy college town, it was a mining settlement. The city's origins hinge on the year 1848, when John Bidwell discovered gold in the area. He later became a congressman and one of Chico's most influential figures. One of his most famous contributions is the Bidwell Mansion, an elegant 19th-century estate that's now a designated state historic park and a beloved local landmark. Another lasting element of Bidwell's city plan from the 1860s is the City Plaza, a central gathering space that still hosts numerous festivals and events, serving as a testament to the town's artistic spirit.

Among Chico's most anticipated art festivals is ARTober Fest, a month-long celebration in October that turns the city into a creative playground. Highlights include a citywide scavenger hunt, live music, an art-and-wine walk, and a unique showcase dedicated entirely to artistic depictions of cats. If you're visiting in spring, the Chico ART Festival is another must-see, offering free admission, kid-friendly art demonstrations, and plenty of food trucks.

Beyond festivals, Chico's artistic flair is on full display year-round. The Museum of Northern California Art (MONCA) showcases work from regional artists inside a beautifully restored historic building. The National Yo-Yo Museum — yes, that's a real thing — houses the world's largest collection of yo-yos, including a 256-pound functional yo-yo. For live performances, the Senator Theater stands out as an Art Deco music venue with an elegant-meets-bohemian atmosphere. And of course, you can't explore downtown Chico without stumbling upon its stunning murals, many of which line Main Street and Broadway, as well as the Chico State campus. Keep an eye out for public sculptures, too — like the giant hand sculptures outside the Municipal Center Building.