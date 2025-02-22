An Artsy Seaside Resort City In France Is A Trendy And Dreamy Paradise With Beaches And Shops

When considering French beach towns, people will often think of Mediterranean Sea resorts like sunny Nice on the Riviera or the sparsely crowded Biarritz on the Atlantic coast. However, the beautiful neighboring town of Trouville-sur-Mer is an excellent seaside resort alternative in Normandy.

Just over two-and-a-half hours from Paris and two hours from the fairytale-esque Mont Saint-Michel, dreamy Trouville-sur-Mer is also 90 minutes from Omaha Beach. Then a small fishing village, Trouville-sur-Mer became popular in the 1800s after an artist named Charles Mozin painted it. In the following years, Monet, Courbet, and the American artist James McNeill Whistler were among those who captured Trouville-sur-Mer's beautiful beaches and nautical scenes on canvas. Today, it remains an artsy resort town where trendy people come to promenade on the boardwalk, dine on just-caught seafood, and take in the fresh salt air. Known as the Queen of the Beaches, Trouville-sur-Mer's main beach is a ¾-mile stretch of golden sand lined with iconic striped beach umbrellas and tents for rent. Adding elegance to the picturesque scene are beautifully maintained historic villas facing the beach. Built as summer homes for aristocratic Parisians in the late 19th century, they give the town its special character along with other authentic architecture like half-timbered buildings and fishermen's cottages found along narrow, winding streets among specialty shops and cafés.

Although sophisticated, Trouville-sur-Mer is also a wonderful family destination with plenty of amusements for children like a carousel, trampolines, mini golf, and pony rides.