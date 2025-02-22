An Artsy Seaside Resort City In France Is A Trendy And Dreamy Paradise With Beaches And Shops
When considering French beach towns, people will often think of Mediterranean Sea resorts like sunny Nice on the Riviera or the sparsely crowded Biarritz on the Atlantic coast. However, the beautiful neighboring town of Trouville-sur-Mer is an excellent seaside resort alternative in Normandy.
Just over two-and-a-half hours from Paris and two hours from the fairytale-esque Mont Saint-Michel, dreamy Trouville-sur-Mer is also 90 minutes from Omaha Beach. Then a small fishing village, Trouville-sur-Mer became popular in the 1800s after an artist named Charles Mozin painted it. In the following years, Monet, Courbet, and the American artist James McNeill Whistler were among those who captured Trouville-sur-Mer's beautiful beaches and nautical scenes on canvas. Today, it remains an artsy resort town where trendy people come to promenade on the boardwalk, dine on just-caught seafood, and take in the fresh salt air. Known as the Queen of the Beaches, Trouville-sur-Mer's main beach is a ¾-mile stretch of golden sand lined with iconic striped beach umbrellas and tents for rent. Adding elegance to the picturesque scene are beautifully maintained historic villas facing the beach. Built as summer homes for aristocratic Parisians in the late 19th century, they give the town its special character along with other authentic architecture like half-timbered buildings and fishermen's cottages found along narrow, winding streets among specialty shops and cafés.
Although sophisticated, Trouville-sur-Mer is also a wonderful family destination with plenty of amusements for children like a carousel, trampolines, mini golf, and pony rides.
Exploring Trouville-sur-Mer
It wasn't just visual artists who spent time in Trouville-sur-Mer. Writers including Marcel Proust and Gustave Flaubert also experienced the serene village. Walk the beach in their footsteps, but don't forget to step away to visit the local fish market. Peruse a variety of freshly caught fish and shellfish or choose a stall with a dine-in option to sample local oysters or mackerel. Built in 1925, the harborfront building is a protected landmark that's open daily. Strolling the wooden boardwalk, which was built in 1867, is also a must-do experience in any season, as is taking a photograph on the pier with a lighthouse as the backdrop.
In warmer weather, get out on the water to see the splendid architecture from afar. Every manner of watercraft is available, including kayaks and paddleboards. You can also join a sightseeing cruise on a 1935 sailboat or a 65-seat Gulf Stream. Sand yachting is also something to try. Hire a low-riding vehicle with a sail from the Trouville-Hennequeville Nautical Club and zip around on the beach year-round, save for July and August.
On the water, the giant Casino Barrière de Trouville amuses gamblers with slot machines, blackjack, and live performances. Spend your winnings at boutiques like the fashionable Zoé à la mer or Nana à contre courant. You can also pick up a special watch at Yvan Lutz or support a local artist at a gallery like Atelier Rossi.
Where to eat and stay in Trouville-sur-Mer
Seafood is a clear specialty in Trouville-sur-Mer, although there are numerous other cosmopolitan choices like pizza, tapas, and crêpes. For a quintessential brasserie experience, Le Petit Central is a spot where you can dig into moules frites surrounded by cheery red-and-white décor. Fancier and with a sea view, La Regence has gorgeous, white-painted carved woodwork and a menu featuring lobster, crab, and lamb chops.
The stylish hotel options that reflect Trouville-sur-Mer's chic heritage have a price tag to match. A chateau-like property right on the beach, Cures Marines Hotel & Spa Trouville MGallery Collection has rates starting in the $300 range. Its 103 rooms have a classic white-and-gray color scheme accented by Jazz Age murals. Many rooms overlook the beach and sea, just like its Belle Epoque La Galerie restaurant. The three-floor spa is open to non-guests who come to use the hammam, sauna, and seawater pool. Take a yoga or meditation class, or unwind with a thalassotherapy treatment or massage. A smaller, more intimate lodging option is Hôtel Flaubert where the average nightly rate is $200. Some of its 31 rooms face the ocean and the others overlook the charming streets.
Whether you're in the market for an active family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a serene spa weekend, Trouville-sur-Mer has spent more than a century perfecting a seaside resort experience.