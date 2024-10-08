Skip The French Riviera For This Resort Town On France's Atlantic Coast With Fewer Crowds

You can head to the quieter Riviera beach town of Menton instead of visiting its name-droppy neighbors, or take a pass on the French Riviera in the summertime high season all together. If you're as in-the-know as the French, you might head west to Basque country, where royalty like Napoleon III and Empress Eugenie, as well as style icons Frank Sinatra and Coco Chanel, enjoyed the wild Atlantic Coast destination of Biarritz back in the days. With those high society connections faded, the town has become a more equal-opportunity tourist destination known as Europe's surfing capital, as well as a delight for sunbathers, golfers, and spa-seekers who are totally over those Mediterranean vibes of the country's "other" coast.

You can reach Biarritz from Paris in four and a half hours on a high-speed French TGV train, or via Bordeaux in just over two hours. It's about 90 miles from Bilbao, Spain, and only 22 miles up the Atlantic coast from the San Sebastian airport. Biarritz itself has an airport, the Pays Basque Airport, with direct flights from cities in France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden. At the foothills of the Pyrenees, the varied landscape offers wave-friendly beaches under a stunning backdrop of cliffs and mountains.