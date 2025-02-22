An Iconic East Coast City Is Considered The Best In America For Your Next Solo Trip
One of the most liberating things you can do is take a trip alone. A solo journey can be a wellness escape to the tranquil shores of Carlisle Bay in Antigua or a bucket-list adventure to Paris, which, surprisingly, ranks as one of the most stress-free solo destinations. But when international flights start stretching your budget, there's an East Coast gem that stands out as the best place in America for solo travelers: Washington, D.C. According to research from OpenTable and Kayak, the country's capital is the prime location to explore on your own. Whether you want to get your culture fix, check the city's trendy side, or eat your way through its incredible food scene, D.C. lets you call all the shots. And with its walkable streets, lively neighborhoods, and welcoming atmosphere, you never have to worry about safety or feeling alone.
Washington, D.C., is packed with solo-friendly activities, many of which are completely free. From world-class museums to iconic monuments, you can do all the sightseeing without spending a dime. Getting around the city is just as easy, whether you hop on the metro, take a bus, rent a bike, or simply stroll. Unlike traveling with others — where schedules can get overwhelming or you have to wait on someone — here, you're in control. You can change plans at the last minute, go wherever you want, and embrace spontaneity. These kinds of vacations usually end up so enjoyable that you immediately start planning your next one — and in Washington, D.C., you get to treat yourself to the max.
Get up close and personal with art and history in Washington, D.C.
Visiting a museum alone means no rushing, no waiting — just you and the exhibits, for as long as you want. The National Gallery of Art is a great place to get lost for a few hours. You can admire Leonardo da Vinci's "Ginevra de' Benci," stare at Claude Monet's "The Japanese Footbridge," or find a bench and zone out in front of a sculptural masterpiece. Meanwhile, at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, you can stand beneath a T. rex, marvel at the 45-carat Hope Diamond, compare yourself to the jaws of a megalodon, or drift through the butterfly pavilion. And if you grew up watching the "Night at the Museum" movies, consider this a real-life nostalgia trip indulging your inner child.
For something more modern, the Hirshhorn Museum is a world of its own. The building is peculiarly round, the sculptures are both outside and underground, and the exhibits change all the time, so there's always something unexpected. You'll find works from artists such as Auguste Rodin, Alberto Giacometti, and Jeff Koons, plus contemporary pieces by Banksy, Laurie Anderson, and many more.
Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens is the place to flex on social media — yet it's so stunning you almost want to gatekeep it. This mansion-turned-museum is full of over-the-top French decor, glittering gold accents, and extravagant suites that look like they belong in a royal palace. Outside, you have 13 acres of lush grounds to meander through, including a Japanese garden, a greenhouse full of orchids, and a French-style parterre. Plan your visit during springtime to see the flora in all its glory.
Discover Washington's neighborhoods on your own terms
There's not one right way to experience Washington, D.C., but sometimes, the smart thing to do is to ditch the itinerary and roam its neighborhoods. Georgetown is a classic — follow along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, gaze at the historic mansions, or browse through indie shops hidden between high-end boutiques. If you're hungry, skip the chains and pick up a pastry from a corner cafe. And, for beautiful riverside panoramas, make your way to the Georgetown Waterfront Park or rent a kayak and paddle along the Potomac.
Not too far away, Dupont Circle keeps things busy with its bookstores, bars, and the city's best people-watching spot: the fountain. Don't miss the farmers' market on Sundays for fresh produce and local delights. The Wharf, on the other hand, is all about the urban pulse. Wander by the pier, grab seafood at one of the many restaurants, or catch a concert at The Anthem. During wintertime, the ice rink makes for a fun solo activity, and there's always a cozy fire pit to warm up by.
Did you even go to D.C. if you didn't see Capitol Hill? This neighborhood isn't only for politics. Sure, the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court are impressive, but the real magic is in the streets. Stop by Eastern Market for food and art, tour the Library of Congress, or relax at the U.S. Botanic Garden for a quiet afternoon. Take a 20-minute walk and you'll reach the offbeat NoMa, the city's modern creative scene. Union Market is the main draw of this neighborhood, with unique food stalls, hipster shops, and the must-try Michelin-starred restaurant Masseria.
Where to dine solo
Is there anything better than enjoying a delicious meal all to yourself? No sharing required — all the more for you. Le Diplomate is a top choice for French classics like bouillabaisse and lobster risotto, all served with style. You can't go wrong with salmon tartare or tuna carpaccio, which complement pretty much every dish on the menu. It's not every day that you frequent fancy places, so make the most of every bite. If you're feeling more laid-back but still want exceptional flavors, Martha Dear has you covered. Known for its sourdough pizzas, the menu also brings a taste of Greece with dishes like gyros and whipped feta. The menu changes often, but one thing's for sure: It never disappoints. When visiting, ask if the decadent chocolate olive oil cake is available!
For those who appreciate a good cocktail, head to Barmini by José Andrés. This hot spot offers more than 100 drinks, from timeless classics to creative concoctions. Whether you're into a traditional old fashioned or an experimental mix, this is where you'll test out different flavors. As for views with your drink, VUE Rooftop serves up cocktails with scenic vistas of Washington. Order a Vixen's Spritz and then try a bolder choice, like the I Identify As A Negroni, while soaking in the skyline.
When it comes to dessert, go big or go home — alone. Indulge in the famous egg custard tart from the Michelin-rated Maketto. It's flaky, creamy, and unforgettable. Another option is the honey goat cheese cheesecake at Ellē, with a more succulent finish and a lingering aftertaste. Savoring a dessert all to yourself might be among the best vacation activities for an adult in Washington, D.C.