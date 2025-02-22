Greece's Former Capital Is A Cozy Seaside City With Beaches And A Lively Night Scene, Per Rick Steves

Travel writer Rick Steves has strong opinions about Greek attractions, including the best destinations in Greece you can't skip on your trip. On his website, the travel guru says the country's former capital Nafplio is a great gateway to ancient sites like Epidavros and Mycenae. Along with great beaches, the city has a lively evening scene and a "good balance of real life and tourist convenience."

Located in the Peloponnese region, Nafplio is a charming coastal city that seamlessly blends historical significance with modern-day allure. As Greece's capital from 1823 to 1834, the city is known for its neoclassical architecture, bustling waterfront, and golden beaches. Its strategic location is easily accessible via a scenic two-hour drive from Athens, covering approximately 85 miles. For those preferring public transportation, KTEL buses operate regular routes from Athens to Nafplio, with tickets priced around $15 each way.

On arrival, visitors are greeted by a picturesque old town characterized by narrow cobblestone streets and lively squares filled with cafés and wine bars. The city's waterfront promenade offers stunning views of the Bourtzi Fortress, a Venetian castle situated on a small islet and accessible by boat. The imposing Palamidi Fortress, perched atop a hill, rewards those who ascend its 857 steps with panoramic vistas of the city and sea.