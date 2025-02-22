Rick Steves Reveals What Americans And Canadians Need In Order To Rent A Car In Europe

Public transportation is popular and easy to use in many major European cities, such as Barcelona, Paris, and London. You name a place in that part of the world and, most likely, people there are hopping on the metro system or riding the bus. However, if you're an American or Canadian traveler who enjoys side ventures and journeying off the beaten path, renting a car could be enticing. Travel writer Rick Steves points out on his website that, even internationally, it's easier to achieve than it seems. In some countries, like England, Steves actually recommends renting a car rather than hopping on a bus.

In most destinations, the only required items to get behind a wheel are the ones you need to get into the continent: your passport and driver's license. Although that's standard travel documentation, Steves notes that some places require an additional item called an International Driving Permit (IDP). According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the permit translates your ID into 10 languages, making it efficient for officials in 150 countries to read. Steves says, "If all goes well, you'll likely never be asked to show it — but the permit is a must if you end up dealing with the police." It's always best to err on the side of caution, especially when foreign road rules and road signs take a little getting used to, no matter how safe the European country is for a road trip.