Rick Steves Reveals What Americans And Canadians Need In Order To Rent A Car In Europe
Public transportation is popular and easy to use in many major European cities, such as Barcelona, Paris, and London. You name a place in that part of the world and, most likely, people there are hopping on the metro system or riding the bus. However, if you're an American or Canadian traveler who enjoys side ventures and journeying off the beaten path, renting a car could be enticing. Travel writer Rick Steves points out on his website that, even internationally, it's easier to achieve than it seems. In some countries, like England, Steves actually recommends renting a car rather than hopping on a bus.
In most destinations, the only required items to get behind a wheel are the ones you need to get into the continent: your passport and driver's license. Although that's standard travel documentation, Steves notes that some places require an additional item called an International Driving Permit (IDP). According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the permit translates your ID into 10 languages, making it efficient for officials in 150 countries to read. Steves says, "If all goes well, you'll likely never be asked to show it — but the permit is a must if you end up dealing with the police." It's always best to err on the side of caution, especially when foreign road rules and road signs take a little getting used to, no matter how safe the European country is for a road trip.
How to get an International Driving Permit for Europe
Before considering the costs of renting a car at the airport compared to somewhere else in your European destination, you must acquire the proper driver's documentation, which may include an IDP. However, the process differs between the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., you must apply through AAA. In Canada, it's through the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). The permits are valid for one year or whenever your ID expires (if that comes before the year is up). If you happen to get pulled over without one, you can get a pretty hefty fine in some countries.
In the U.S., you can apply in person or by mail. Both options require a $20 (USD) fee. You'll need a completed application form, a valid driver's license, and two original passport photos. Rick Steves says to beware of scammers, as the AAA is authorized by the U.S. State Department to issue permits and other businesses may be advertising fake permits. If you're already in Europe, you can send your application by mail, but it will take five to seven weeks to get a response.
In Canada, the CAA states that fees vary by province, but, at the time of writing, the standard cost is $31 (CDN). You'll need a valid provincial or territorial driver's license and a completed application form to apply. In-person permits can take an hour, and by mail, the process can take two days from when your application is received.
Other requirements to consider when driving in Europe
While the IDP is the main document to acquire before driving in Europe, there are still limitations to adhere to, and not just anyone can get behind the wheel. While you only need to be 16 years old to obtain a driver's license in North America, you must be at least 18 years old to apply for the IDP. In Europe, you're considered a "young driver" if you're under 25 years old. Generally, you can still rent a car, but you might face additional fees, which Rick Steves says can vary between $15 and $40 per day. On the opposite end of the spectrum, being much older can also pose roadblocks to your journey. In parts of Europe, seniors can have trouble renting if they are older than 70 years old and may face an additional surcharge as well.
For those who are taking a rental car across multiple countries in Europe, you'll have to be aware of border crossings. Traveling across the continent isn't always as easy as crossing state lines in the U.S. or hopping between provinces and territories in Canada. Steves recommends asking your rental company for additional documentation, like a "green card" proving your insurance, if you plan to cross country lines. As long as you're within the legal age limits, have the proper documentation, and, depending on your age, have the funds to cover the costs, a thrilling road trip in Europe awaits!