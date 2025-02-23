The Type Of Attraction Rick Steves Recommends If You Want To See The 'Macabre Side Of Europe'

Some of Europe's biggest cities have some truly spectacular cemeteries, some of which Rick Steves highlights on his website. The Père Lachaise in Paris, France, is — in true Parisian fashion — massive, elegant, historical, and somehow quintessentially French. A person could spend hours walking the cobblestone paths, discovering among some 70,000 graves and monuments the final resting spots of greats like Jim Morrison (of The Doors) and Oscar Wilde. In Milan, Italy, Monumental Cemetery seems more like an art museum, full of important sculptures and masterpiece paintings. As Steves says, the site is "Europe's most artistic and dreamy cemetery experience ... It's a vast garden art gallery of proud busts and grim reapers, heartbroken angels and weeping widows, too-young soldiers and countless old smiles, frozen on yellowed black-and-white photos."

London's Highgate Cemetery was once the burial ground for wealthy Londoners at the end of the 19th century and has amassed quite a few urban legends over the years, along with a dead celebrity or two. A tour is worth the investment, as Highgate can feel like a maze of headstones, grass, and dirt paths.

The Roman Catacombs are well known around the world and are among the most haunted destinations in all of Italy. However, Steves recommends skipping the Appian Way section where most tourists tend to visit and instead heading to the quieter, and no less authentic (not to mention eerie), Catacombs of Priscilla. And, finally, Steves hails the Kaisergruft in Vienna, where the remains of members of the Habsburg dynasty are entombed. Well, partially — their hearts and entrails were removed and preserved elsewhere. The rest of their remains are in the Kaisergruft, in impressive tombs still graced with flowers by visitors and Viennese locals.