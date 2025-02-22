One Of California's Most Underrated Cities Is Home To Eccentric Art, Landmarks, And Historic Sites

California is full of oddities, curiosities, and eccentric places to visit. And if you are looking for the best things to do in southern California, there are few places better or more fascinating than Calipatria.

Founded in 1914 as "Date City," this strange spot in southern California was officially incorporated as Calipatria in 1919. Sandwiched between the Salton Sea and the Algodones Dunes in Imperial County, just over 30 miles from the Mexican border, this underrated desert town is full of weird and wonderful attractions and unusual sights.

Thanks to its remote desert location, Calipatria remains off the radar, and you are unlikely to just stumble across it. San Diego, California's oldest city, has one of the closest major airports, about two and a half hours away by car. You could also fly into the smaller regional Imperial County Airport, which hosts flights from Southern Airways Express LLC. Palm Springs International Airport is also close by, only 90 minutes away by car. If you're driving, you'll find Calipatria on the highway south from Joshua Tree to Calexico. But this seclusion is very much part of its charm and has allowed its unique peculiarities to flourish.