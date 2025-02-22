Fresh Food, Lush Forests, And Exciting Outdoor Adventures Await In An Uncrowded Pennsylvania Town

A mere 2.5-hours from underrated Philadelphia, surrounded by dense woodlands and picturesque mountains, Mount Holly Springs is full of outdoor opportunities, a place nature enthusiasts and backpackers are bound to love. Just a 10-minute drive from Carlisle and 25 miles from Gettysburg, set within the South Mountains of Cumberland Valley, this small gem of a town is just another of many reasons to visit Pennsylvania.

Here, you'll also find incredible and affordable organic cuisine, with ripe produce taken straight from the farm to the table. Additionally, antique stores and boutiques make Mount Holly Springs great for a casual getaway, while the lush forests provide the opportunity for bird-watching, hiking, and angling. The surrounding forest and creeks are especially ideal for fly fishing.

But Mount Holly Springs has just as much to offer visitors who prefer indoor activities. For example, the Mount Tabor Preservation Project has been established to document African-American history in the greater Cumberland Valley area, and the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the Cumberland Valley and Pennsylvania's wildlife. This under-the-radar destination is indeed an ideal choice for people who prefer to do a little of everything.