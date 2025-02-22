Fresh Food, Lush Forests, And Exciting Outdoor Adventures Await In An Uncrowded Pennsylvania Town
A mere 2.5-hours from underrated Philadelphia, surrounded by dense woodlands and picturesque mountains, Mount Holly Springs is full of outdoor opportunities, a place nature enthusiasts and backpackers are bound to love. Just a 10-minute drive from Carlisle and 25 miles from Gettysburg, set within the South Mountains of Cumberland Valley, this small gem of a town is just another of many reasons to visit Pennsylvania.
Here, you'll also find incredible and affordable organic cuisine, with ripe produce taken straight from the farm to the table. Additionally, antique stores and boutiques make Mount Holly Springs great for a casual getaway, while the lush forests provide the opportunity for bird-watching, hiking, and angling. The surrounding forest and creeks are especially ideal for fly fishing.
But Mount Holly Springs has just as much to offer visitors who prefer indoor activities. For example, the Mount Tabor Preservation Project has been established to document African-American history in the greater Cumberland Valley area, and the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the Cumberland Valley and Pennsylvania's wildlife. This under-the-radar destination is indeed an ideal choice for people who prefer to do a little of everything.
Experience the beautiful nature of Cumberland Valley
Outdoor activities in Mount Holly Springs include a hiking trail at the Mount Holly Marsh Preserve, which is open daily from dusk until dawn. The preserve is made up of 7 miles of trails, ranging in difficulty, with fishing allowed in the "trout approved waters," in addition to good opportunities for birdwatching and observing the other local wildlife. With Angling Adventures you can learn how to fly fish for trout while increasing your understanding of aquatic life in the area. However, no camping or fires are permitted in the area to preserve the integrity of the eco reserve.
While fishing along Mountain Creek is highly recommended, so is staying at the Mountain Creek Tavern stream-side of the South Mountains. This charming guesthouse dates back to 1804 and is the perfect place to rest along the Appalachian Trail, at the base of the mountains.
If you'd prefer to do something outdoors but a little more local, Trine Park is a renovated public park with access to pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts, as well as a playground with swings for the kids. Families can make use of two pavilions, complete with picnic tables and restrooms, and a pair of fenced dog park areas for anyone traveling with furry friends.
Other things to do in Mount Holly Springs
At King's Gap Environmental Center, you will learn about the local ecology of Mount Holly Springs, and you can even partake in beekeeping and archery lessons, all while enjoying a panoramic view of the Cumberland Valley. Enjoy more of Pennsylvania's nature at Stuart Park at the Barnitz Mill, a small park with a pavilion that's perfect for picnicking.
After all the outdoor activity, get some wings at Three Pines Tavern or have a hearty outdoor meal at Cassell's Grille, a classic American diner with both outdoor and indoor seating, great for all seasons, serving favorites like chicken caesar sandwiches and sweet potato fries. Beyond the dining experiences, visit Every Witch Way, an eclectic new-age store full of charming and whimsical amulets and household accessories. Stand Alone Furniture and Collectibles is full of antiques for those with a love of curiosities. You may find a rare gem in these Pennsylvania goldmines.
Finally, visit the Mount Tabor Preservation Project before leaving to learn about Pennsylvania's important African-American history. Overall, Mount Holly Spring is an overlooked Pennsylvania town, but by far one of the best places to visit to truly get to know a quieter side to the state.