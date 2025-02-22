Alabama's Oldest Restaurant Is A Family-Run Charmer Serving Greek Southern Comfort Food

For the last 118 years, The Bright Star Restaurant has captured the hearts (and stomachs!) of its many patrons. Known as Alabama's oldest restaurant, The Bright Star sits in the city of Bessemer, a 20-minute drive away from the artsy city of Birmingham and 45 minutes from Tuscaloosa. With mouthwatering flagship dishes, such as the Greek-style snapper and steak, and a friendly staff focused on treating customers as family, the Bright Star — now a historical landmark in Alabama — is definitely a must-stop spot when traveling through the American South.

The Bright Star has grown from just a 25-seat establishment back in the day to a whopping 330-seat restaurant at 304 19th Street North. And just like America's oldest family-owned restaurant, it boasts a deep, century-old family history. Its original founder in 1907 was Tom Bonduris, who was later succeeded as head of the business by his cousins from Greece, Bill and Pete Koikos. Nowadays, Nicky Koikos, Stacey Craig, and Andreas Anastassakis — all blood relatives — continue running The Bright Star.

The Bright Star has also earned many prestigious awards throughout the years thanks to its one-of-a-kind food as well as its first-class service. These awards include the Alabama Restaurant of the Year (2011 to 2012) and the James Beard Award, among others. According to customers on Tripadvisor, The Bright Star offers excellent food, served with a side of unforgettable Southern hospitality.