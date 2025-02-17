America's Oldest Family-Owned Restaurant Offers French-Creole Flair In A New Orleans District

Home to jazz, booze, delicacies, and Louisiana's most famed street, New Orleans is one of America's most interesting cities. Its culture is a melting pot of French, Spanish, Creole, Anglo-American, and many other traditions, causing The Big Easy to be a cultural destination like no other. Historic homes and restaurants line the heart of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter, and among the best of them is Antoine's, the nation's oldest family-run restaurant and a pillar of the city's heritage.

Antoine Alciatore established the restaurant in 1840 along St. Louis Street, one block from its current location. Antoine was just 18 years old but the city's milieu of aristocratic excess was fertile ground for the young chef's ambitions. By 1868, the booming restaurant outgrew its premises and moved to a bigger location right down the street, where it remains to this day. Antoine and his wife, Julie Freysz, had created a landmark of New Orleans' world renowned culinary heritage.

The Alciatore family has nurtured Antoine's through the Civil War, two World Wars, Prohibition, Great Depression, and Hurricane Katrina. Today, the restaurant remains an institution, beloved for its impeccable service, signature seafood dishes, and an atmosphere steeped in history and character. A legacy establishment among legacy establishments, Antoine's is an unmissable event of any New Orleans adventure.