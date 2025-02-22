One Thing You Are Technically Allowed To Do In An Amtrak Train 'Quiet Car' But Really Shouldn't

Whether you're taking a commuter trip or a lengthy vacation ride, trains are a great way to travel. You don't have to pay attention to the road, deal with the hassle of an airport, or the constant starts and stops of a bus. In fact, traveling by rail is a really popular type of public transportation in America, especially for long-distance trips. However, you're still riding with other people, and those people may disrupt your peaceful trip if they're loud. This is why U.S. train companies like Amtrak have quiet cars — a space to get work done while you travel, sleep a bit so you're refreshed when you reach your destination, or simply contemplate the world as landscapes rush by.

There are a number of rules for passengers who choose to sit in the quiet car, but one thing you are allowed to do is bring in children. Maybe they need a nap or are easily overstimulated and need the quiet car themselves. Nevertheless, kids are kids — they tend to be noisy. While you're certainly allowed to bring them on, you really shouldn't if it can be avoided.

Before we get into the rules of a quiet train car, there is one thing to know. On Amtrak, a quiet car is always clearly labeled, and it operates on a first-come, first-served basis — unless you take the Acela — and if all the other seats are taken on the train, a last-minute arrival may end up in there without meaning to. (The Acela is the high-speed Amtrak train that goes between Boston with its wonderful Boston Commons public park and the nation's capital, Washington D.C., stopping at downtowns along the way, on which you'll have to reserve a seat on the quiet car.)