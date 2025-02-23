Escape Bustling Tourist Crowds At A Quiet Set Of Hawaiian Islands With Pristine Beaches And Clear Waters

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is the world's safest city to visit, but can sometimes feel too crowded and bustling for a relaxing tropical vacation. Marooned about a mile off the southeastern coast of Oahu lie a duo of islands called Na Mokulua, composed of two volcanic islets Moku Nui and Moku Iki (referred to together as "The Mokes"), which invite more remote adventure.

Na Mokulua is only accessible by kayak or paddle board from Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai Beach. While you cannot disembark at Moku Iki, the larger twin isle of Moku Nui allows landings on its southwestern shore and offers a dreamy sandy beach, vibrant snorkeling, unique birdlife, rocky tide pools, and the Queen's Bath, a natural pool. Both islands are habitats for sea birds and make up the Mokulua Islets Seabird Sanctuary. For those who prefer to stay on shore, Na Mokulua's evocative beauty can be appreciated from Lanikai Beach or from the summit of the popular Lanikai Pillbox Hike, which offers panoramic views of Oahu's windward coast.

To reach the islands, you must first drive to Lanikai Beach or Kailua Beach Park, which are both about a 30-minute drive from Honolulu's international airport. Kailua Beach offers parking lots, while you must park on the street near Lanikai. The best time to visit Na Mokulua is between May and October when the sea is calmest for kayaking and paddleboarding. You must have a landing permit to land on Moku Nui, which is priced at $3, and only sold Monday through Saturday.