Escape Bustling Tourist Crowds At A Quiet Set Of Hawaiian Islands With Pristine Beaches And Clear Waters
Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is the world's safest city to visit, but can sometimes feel too crowded and bustling for a relaxing tropical vacation. Marooned about a mile off the southeastern coast of Oahu lie a duo of islands called Na Mokulua, composed of two volcanic islets Moku Nui and Moku Iki (referred to together as "The Mokes"), which invite more remote adventure.
Na Mokulua is only accessible by kayak or paddle board from Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai Beach. While you cannot disembark at Moku Iki, the larger twin isle of Moku Nui allows landings on its southwestern shore and offers a dreamy sandy beach, vibrant snorkeling, unique birdlife, rocky tide pools, and the Queen's Bath, a natural pool. Both islands are habitats for sea birds and make up the Mokulua Islets Seabird Sanctuary. For those who prefer to stay on shore, Na Mokulua's evocative beauty can be appreciated from Lanikai Beach or from the summit of the popular Lanikai Pillbox Hike, which offers panoramic views of Oahu's windward coast.
To reach the islands, you must first drive to Lanikai Beach or Kailua Beach Park, which are both about a 30-minute drive from Honolulu's international airport. Kailua Beach offers parking lots, while you must park on the street near Lanikai. The best time to visit Na Mokulua is between May and October when the sea is calmest for kayaking and paddleboarding. You must have a landing permit to land on Moku Nui, which is priced at $3, and only sold Monday through Saturday.
What to see and do at Na Mokulua
Getting to Na Mokulua is part of the adventure. First, head to Kailua Beach Adventures near Kailua Beach Park where you can rent paddle boards and kayaks or sign up for a group tour or private lesson. If you are kayaking or paddle boarding on your own, you can depart from either Kailua or Lanikai Beach, depending on whether you want a longer or shorter journey. The journey from Lanikai takes about 45 minutes, while from Kailua it can take an hour and a half. The waves and currents can be strong, so always wear a life jacket.
Once you've reached Moku Nui's sandy beach, relax on the shoreline and admire the impressive view of Oahu. If you want to discover the underwater world around Moku Nui, bring along a snorkel mask to see tropical fish and sea turtles swimming. Endangered monk seals sometimes come ashore, and visitors must keep a 50-foot distance from them. The interior of Moku Nui also cannot be traversed due to the bird species that nest there. However, you can sometimes see rare sea birds from the beach, such as wedge-tailed shearwaters or the red-footed booby. "As soon as we landed, we saw a baby seal sun bathing, tons of birds and their eggs, hermit crabs, black crabs, a sea turtle diving up for air, sea salt and all sorts of unique vegetation," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. You can explore the perimeter of the island, which can be rocky so bring proper footwear. On the northern side of Moku Nui is the Queen's Bath, an eight-foot deep natural pool for swimming.
Beaches and hiking near Na Mokulua
While accessing Na Mokulua can take time and effort, its beauty can still be appreciated from the shore. The stunning half-mile stretch of Lanikai Beach is one of the only beaches in America consistently rated as a world best, promising sugar-white sand and calm turquoise waters with the twin islands rising in the distance. While the beach is incredibly gorgeous and often quiet, there are no amenities so plan your beach day accordingly. However, a five-minute drive away is Kailua Beach Park, a 2.5-mile sweep with all the necessary facilities, including bathrooms, lifeguards, and food trucks. While the area around Lanikai Beach is fairly residential, there are water sports rental shops, such as Kailua Beach Adventures, and markets and cafes closer to Kailua Beach. Stop at Kalapawai Market to pick up beach day provisions or grab an acai bowl or smoothie at the Sunrise Shack across the street.
To view Na Mokulua from a different vantage point, head out on the famous Lanikai Pillbox hike, which promises some of the most picture-perfect views in all of Hawaii. The term "pillbox" refers to the World War II-era military observation bunkers that dot this region overlooking the coastline. While the hike is just 1.5-miles roundtrip, the trail can be steep and rocky in parts so wear proper shoes and bring water. However, hikers will be rewarded with some of the best panoramas, from the nearby emerald-green Ko'olau mountains to the blue ocean speckled with the Na Mokulua islands.