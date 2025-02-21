Nestled On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is An Underrated Artsy City Called 'One Of The South's Best'
Tucked away along Alabama's Gulf Coast, Fairhope might not be on many travelers' itineraries, but the charming city is steadily gaining recognition as one of the best hidden gems, not just in Alabama but the wider Deep South. Southern Living listed Fairhope as "one of The South's Best Small Towns," and the magazine's readers named it one of the friendliest cities in the region, owing to its welcoming, easy-going nature. "It is possible to have a sense of belonging almost instantly," one reader said. "People welcome tourists and are more than willing to share local information."
Friendly people are often happy people, and the 25,000 residents of Fairhope have plenty to smile about. Their city boasts a busy arts scene, small-town charm, and farm-to-table restaurants, while independent boutiques and galleries line the walkable downtown streets. The town's coastal location offers stunning views and outdoor activities, including a quarter-mile fishing pier that juts out into the tranquil waters of Mobile Bay.
Thanks to its arts, culture, and community, Fairhope is more than just a stop on the map — it's a beautiful coastal town that represents the best of Southern hospitality. If you're driving along the state's underrated Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, make sure you make some time for this gem of a city. Those who are flying into the area will likely arrive at Mobile Regional Airport or the growing Mobile International Airport. Unfortunately, train services have not been available since 2005, when Hurricane Katrina destroyed Mobile's rail infrastructure.
Art, culture, and creativity in Fairhope
Fairhope has been a creative hub since its inception in the early 20th century. Some 500 people established the city in 1908, inspired by Henry George's "single tax" philosophy, which the founders believed would give the town a "fair hope" of success. Over the years, the city's peace, warmth, beauty, and community spirit has attracted writers, artists, and other creative minds to the cottages and hotels along Fairhope's bluff top terrain, including novelist Sherwood Anderson, artist Wharton Esherick, curator Carl Zigrosser, and writer Upton Sinclair.
Today, Fairhope is a cultural center of the Alabama panhandle. The first must-see is the Fairhope Museum of History, which charts the area's past to the present day in an old Spanish mission-style city hall. Exhibits include Native American pottery, Civil War artifacts, and displays related to the city's founding, namely the town jail, the Jubilee phenomenon, and the single tax theory. North of the Museum of History is the Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC), arguably Fairhope's leading arts institution. Since 1952, ESAC has used eclectic artworks and initiatives to bring the city together. Recent and upcoming exhibits include collections of sculptures, pottery, oil paintings, watercolors, and photography.
More arts and crafts can be found at Gallery by the Bay, which displays some 1375 framed works created by over 20 local artists. For stage performances, visit Theatre 98 — a community institution that hosts four productions per season.
Coastal views, relaxed living, and hearty food
One doesn't have to be artsy to enjoy Fairhope. This is a beautiful coastal city that has maintained small town life where people talk to each other, know each other, and welcome those visiting, passing through, or relocating. Local realtor Doug Kilborn describes Fairhope as California with a southern accent, and that comparison is quickly apparent as you travel along its green, wealthy suburban streets, which may evoke California's famous 17-mile drive.
Fairhope's Municipal Pier is perhaps the town's central landmark. Residents of all stripes congregate here and along Beach Park Tree Trail, just north of the pier, where you can observe around 500 species of trees. The bay views here are especially scenic at dusk, when the waters reflect the sun's warm glow. It is a placid location to end a day's adventure along trails and pathways near Fairhope, such as the Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, found just a 20-minute drive south of Fairhope. Established in 1986, its 9,317 acres reserve consists of hardwood forests, aquatic vegetation, boggy habitats, and both salt and freshwater marshes intersected with some three-miles of hiking trails. From here, travelers can continue to Gulf State Park and the underrated city of Gulf Shores.
Of course, Fairhope also offers plenty of inviting places to eat and drink. Mary Ann's Deli has been a local favorite since 1984, serving up sandwiches, salads, and po'boys. The Wash House Restaurant in nearby Point Clear exemplifies the region's easy country refinement with a smart, rustically sturdy interior and a menu that includes everything from gumbo and grits to scallops, chateaubriand, and filet mignon.