Nestled On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is An Underrated Artsy City Called 'One Of The South's Best'

Tucked away along Alabama's Gulf Coast, Fairhope might not be on many travelers' itineraries, but the charming city is steadily gaining recognition as one of the best hidden gems, not just in Alabama but the wider Deep South. Southern Living listed Fairhope as "one of The South's Best Small Towns," and the magazine's readers named it one of the friendliest cities in the region, owing to its welcoming, easy-going nature. "It is possible to have a sense of belonging almost instantly," one reader said. "People welcome tourists and are more than willing to share local information."

Friendly people are often happy people, and the 25,000 residents of Fairhope have plenty to smile about. Their city boasts a busy arts scene, small-town charm, and farm-to-table restaurants, while independent boutiques and galleries line the walkable downtown streets. The town's coastal location offers stunning views and outdoor activities, including a quarter-mile fishing pier that juts out into the tranquil waters of Mobile Bay.

Thanks to its arts, culture, and community, Fairhope is more than just a stop on the map — it's a beautiful coastal town that represents the best of Southern hospitality. If you're driving along the state's underrated Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, make sure you make some time for this gem of a city. Those who are flying into the area will likely arrive at Mobile Regional Airport or the growing Mobile International Airport. Unfortunately, train services have not been available since 2005, when Hurricane Katrina destroyed Mobile's rail infrastructure.