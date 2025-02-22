The Breathtaking Pennsylvania Park With Tranquil Lakes, A Massive Boulder Field, And Hidden Waterfalls
The Pocono Mountains have long been one of Pennsylvania's premier tourist destinations, thanks to their combination of scenic mountain vistas, charming small towns, and convenient proximity to major cities like Philadelphia. As a historic site, the Poconos feature several landmarks dating back to the 19th century and even earlier. As a natural setting, the region boasts some of the East Coast's best spots for outdoor recreation and sightseeing. Among other features, the famed Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area lies just to the east of the main Poconos region. Elsewhere, the Poconos include natural wonders like Pennsylvania's tallest (and most picturesque) waterfall. And, thanks to the area's numerous slopes and hills, the Poconos also offers some of the best winter sports areas in the Northeast.
One lesser-known feature of the Poconos is its superb collection of many amazing Pennsylvania state parks. The region's natural beauty is such that any park located in the Poconos will be a top-notch destination for fans of the outdoors. But even in this context, one particular park stands out. Spread out across acres of heavenly Poconos splendor is the unforgettable Hickory Run State Park. With outstanding scenery on all sides, excellent opportunities for outdoor fun, and unforgettable natural features, Hickory Run may be one of the most breathtaking state parks in Pennsylvania. On top of this, Hickory Run is located just a few miles from the cozy and charming Poconos town of White Haven, long regarded as one of Pennsylvania's best small-town escapes. While White Haven is best known for hiking, rafting, and sightseeing, Hickory Run State Park is arguably the choice destination for visitors.
Hickory Run State Park is a must-see gem with plenty to do
With nearly 16,000 acres of amazing mountain scenery, Hickory Run State Park is full of forests, streams, and rolling hills on all sides. In the fall, the park's vast forests erupt in some of the best fall foliage in the state, and wintertime brings with it enchanting snowy scenery topped with excellent opportunities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and even ice skating across frozen streams. However, Hickory Run is not only one of Pennsylvania's most photogenic state parks — it's also a top destination for all sorts of outdoor activities. The park contains more than 40 miles of excellent hiking trails, ranging from short and sweet hikes to longer and more challenging excursions. Anglers will appreciate the park's numerous high-quality fishing spots stocked with trout and other fish. And if you want to cool off, you can stop for a swim at the beach on the beautiful Sand Spring Lake.
However, as magical as its overall scenery is, Hickory Run's main feature is undoubtedly its massive boulder field. Within the heart of the park, emerging from the deep forests like it was placed there deliberately, is a sizable 16-acre field of countless boulders piled together in one of the most unique scenes in Pennsylvania. While you may assume these boulders were placed here by human hands, the boulder field was actually formed by completely natural means — in this case, the movement of glaciers across the mountains around 20,000 years ago. As one of the most distinctive remnants of past ice ages, the Hickory Run Boulder Field is recognized as a National Natural Landmark by the U.S. National Park Service. The park's mountainous landscape also creates abundant waterfall views, with the 25-foot-high Hawk Falls offering some great waterfall photo opportunities.
What to know when planning a trip to Hickory Run State Park
The Poconos have long been a popular destination for visitors from New York City and New Jersey, and it's easy to see why as Hickory Run State Park is about two and a half hours from Manhattan and less than two hours from Newark, New Jersey. Several bus lines offer service between New York and the Poconos, but the best way to get around the region (particularly to places like Hickory Run) is probably by car. Overall, Hickory Run State Park is the perfect spot to escape the big city and explore one of Pennsylvania's most scenic regions.
Even if you're not feeling up to a complete immersion into untamed nature, Hickory Run and White Haven are close to many other amazing small towns in the Poconos. A little over an hour away is the artsy lakeside town of Hawley and its thriving wineries and antiques. If you want to stay closer to the state park while still enjoying the comforts of modern civilization, you can check out some nearby lodging options, like the Split Rock Resort, the Woodlands Inn, and the Mount Airy Casino Resort Spa. The state park also has several camping options, from simple tent camping spots to RV sites and deluxe cottages.