The Breathtaking Pennsylvania Park With Tranquil Lakes, A Massive Boulder Field, And Hidden Waterfalls

The Pocono Mountains have long been one of Pennsylvania's premier tourist destinations, thanks to their combination of scenic mountain vistas, charming small towns, and convenient proximity to major cities like Philadelphia. As a historic site, the Poconos feature several landmarks dating back to the 19th century and even earlier. As a natural setting, the region boasts some of the East Coast's best spots for outdoor recreation and sightseeing. Among other features, the famed Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area lies just to the east of the main Poconos region. Elsewhere, the Poconos include natural wonders like Pennsylvania's tallest (and most picturesque) waterfall. And, thanks to the area's numerous slopes and hills, the Poconos also offers some of the best winter sports areas in the Northeast.

One lesser-known feature of the Poconos is its superb collection of many amazing Pennsylvania state parks. The region's natural beauty is such that any park located in the Poconos will be a top-notch destination for fans of the outdoors. But even in this context, one particular park stands out. Spread out across acres of heavenly Poconos splendor is the unforgettable Hickory Run State Park. With outstanding scenery on all sides, excellent opportunities for outdoor fun, and unforgettable natural features, Hickory Run may be one of the most breathtaking state parks in Pennsylvania. On top of this, Hickory Run is located just a few miles from the cozy and charming Poconos town of White Haven, long regarded as one of Pennsylvania's best small-town escapes. While White Haven is best known for hiking, rafting, and sightseeing, Hickory Run State Park is arguably the choice destination for visitors.