One Of Chicago's Most Breathtaking Lush Gems Is An Underrated Japanese-Inspired Lakeside Garden

There are plenty of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, but the Garden of the Phoenix isn't one of them. Nestled on Wooded Island between East and West Lagoon in Jackson Park, it's been dazzling visitors for over 130 years. The garden was first established during the World's Columbian Exposition (also known as the Chicago World's Fair) in 1893, and today, it remains one of the best ways for visitors in Chicago to learn about Japanese culture. Entrance is also totally free, making it easy to squeeze into any budget and itinerary.

Gifted to the City of Chicago by Japan at the end of the Chicago World's Fair, the Garden of the Phoenix is both a work of art and a functional green space for folks to get out and reconnect with nature. Walking through the garden treats you to sculptures, floral arrangements, a small pond, and a striking pagoda built to traditional Japanese architectural standards. Its stone pathways and intricate landscaping make it a peaceful retreat from the bustling city streets, and thanks to preservation efforts from The Garden of the Phoenix Foundation, it continues to be an excellent spot for both tourists and locals to unwind near Lake Michigan.

The Garden of the Phoenix is in the Hyde Park neighborhood, approximately 15 minutes south of the Chicago Loop and attractions like Grant Park and the Shedd Aquarium. But it's worth jumping on public transit and venturing south, as Hyde Park has plenty more to offer beyond this immaculate garden.