One Of Chicago's Most Breathtaking Lush Gems Is An Underrated Japanese-Inspired Lakeside Garden
There are plenty of tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, but the Garden of the Phoenix isn't one of them. Nestled on Wooded Island between East and West Lagoon in Jackson Park, it's been dazzling visitors for over 130 years. The garden was first established during the World's Columbian Exposition (also known as the Chicago World's Fair) in 1893, and today, it remains one of the best ways for visitors in Chicago to learn about Japanese culture. Entrance is also totally free, making it easy to squeeze into any budget and itinerary.
Gifted to the City of Chicago by Japan at the end of the Chicago World's Fair, the Garden of the Phoenix is both a work of art and a functional green space for folks to get out and reconnect with nature. Walking through the garden treats you to sculptures, floral arrangements, a small pond, and a striking pagoda built to traditional Japanese architectural standards. Its stone pathways and intricate landscaping make it a peaceful retreat from the bustling city streets, and thanks to preservation efforts from The Garden of the Phoenix Foundation, it continues to be an excellent spot for both tourists and locals to unwind near Lake Michigan.
The Garden of the Phoenix is in the Hyde Park neighborhood, approximately 15 minutes south of the Chicago Loop and attractions like Grant Park and the Shedd Aquarium. But it's worth jumping on public transit and venturing south, as Hyde Park has plenty more to offer beyond this immaculate garden.
Tips for visiting Garden of the Phoenix in Chicago
Though the Garden of the Phoenix isn't very large, it's more than worth a visit. In fact, you'll likely see everything it has to offer within an hour, but it's an excellent spot to get cozy with a book or enjoy a picnic with your loved ones. One of the busiest times for the garden is in the spring — the timing varies each year, but this is the season when hundreds of cherry blossom trees begin to bloom. It's an incredible phenomenon you won't see in many other U.S. cities, making this little slice of Hyde Park a unique destination in late April and early May.
Even if your trip doesn't coincide with the bloom, the Garden of the Phoenix remains beautiful year-round. Beyond the pagoda (which is hard to miss and is a central feature of the garden), you'll find a series of stone walkways, a wooden bridge spanning a bubbling creek, and a small body of water with a cascading waterfall.
The Garden of the Phoenix is tucked away on Wooded Island, which is a bona fide forest within the city. Be sure to wander its few paths before heading back to the Loop. The Lakefront Trail is also nearby, and it runs all the way north to Lincoln Park. If you're interested in walking back to the Loop, you'll pass attractions like Burnham Park Promontory Point, 31st Street Beach, and an underrated peninsula with breathtaking views of the city skyline.
Where to go around Hyde Park beyond the Garden of the Phoenix
You'll need to venture far north to enjoy Chicago's "urban oasis" with Victorian architecture, but there's enough to do in Hyde Park that you can fill an entire day without venturing beyond the neighborhood. That's important too, as you likely won't spend more than a few hours enjoying the peaceful scenery at the Garden of the Phoenix. Of course, you can stretch that out by wandering around the rest of Jackson Park — but be sure to save some time to dive into a museum or indulge in one of Hyde Park's best restaurants.
The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is a short walk away from the Garden of the Phoenix, and it's a must-visit destination. Spanning over 400,000 square feet, inside the Beaux-Arts style building you'll find exhibits covering every inch of the scientific world, including a space center, a glimpse into modern farming, and a deep examination of how transportation methods have evolved over the years.
Worked up an appetite after a day of urban exploration? Snag a reservation at Mesler to enjoy upscale dining in an elegant, contemporary environment. For something more relaxed, Medici on 57th serves American food in a warm atmosphere with exposed brick and wooden accents. Depending on the weather, try eating al fresco on its tiny street-side patio.