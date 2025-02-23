New York's Catskills Boasts A Wildly Underrated Chic Hamlet With Local Craft Beer And Mountain Charm
Around 100 miles and a two-hour drive from New York's Big Apple lies one of the Catskills' most interesting small towns. Livingston Manor in Sullivan County may be small, but it is an exciting hub of activity, boasting beautiful mountain views and a thriving town center full of chic breweries, restaurants, and bars. New Yorkers wanting to escape the chaos of the city will find a haven in Livingston Manor, whose surrounding countryside also offers miles of hiking trails and riverside fly-fishing spots. This is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the New York scenery, teeming with rural charm.
While you can find great local eats in the under-the-radar mountain town of Accord, in recent years, Livingston Manor has evolved, boasting more and more great dining options, as well as a world-class art gallery. Here, you can shop, bask in the exceptional countryside, wine and dine in style, and meet an influx of creatives who come here to escape the chaos at the heart of New York City.
Shopping, dining, and art in Livingston Manor
New York has some amazing breweries — you can even take a beer tour when visiting Niagara Falls. With some of the best bars, beer hubs, and restaurants in the Catskills, you'll be spoiled for choice in Livingston Manor. The town's Catskill Brewery has a variety of artisanal beers for those with a passion for craft brews. The Upward Brewing Company has fantastic scenery. With a fireplace and outdoor seating for the summer months, this is a great place to choose from a selection of beers or have a little bite to eat. Roscoe Beer Company is another Livingston Manor highlight, offering hand-crafted beers like IPAs, pilsners, and ales.
After your beers, enjoy some amazing sandwiches and fresh ingredients at Main St. Farm, a gourmet grocer and café adored by the locals. The Arnold House Tavern on Shandelee Mountain has a dive bar atmosphere, complete with a jukebox and pool tables. At the DeBruce, you'll eat next to a view of the surrounding mountains, while the Kaatskeller offers delicious wood-fired pizzas.
Livingston Manor is also a great place to shop, with boutiques selling artisanal crafts, home design stores, and organic food stores. You can visit One Grand Books, which has incredible reads to help pass your time in Livingston Manor in the most relaxing way. Jitterbug sells records, toys, and art supplies and is great for gifts, while Nest sells tastefully curated designer homeware, clothing, and rugs. Of course, no trip to Livingston Manor is complete without a visit to Catskill Art Space, a world-class art institution that has exhibited art by modern masters such as James Turrel and Sol Lewitt. Admission is free, and the gallery is open Friday through Sunday.
The Catskills' exceptional countryside
If you're an outdoorsy type, you'll love Livingston Manor's surrounding landscape, which is made up of forests, waterfalls, and lakes, offering a variety of nature-based activities. Livingston Manor is also the heartland of American fly-fishing, with a large area of pristine and protected waters teeming with numerous species of fish. Well-known among the fly-fishing community due to the intersection of the Beaverkill, Willowemoc, Neversink, Delaware, and Esopus rivers, you're sure to encounter some large trout in these parts. Dette Flies on Main Street is the oldest family-run fly-fishing shop in the world, and the company provides lessons and guided tours for those wanting to improve their skills.
There are also plenty of opportunities to explore Livingston Manor by foot. You'll experience some of the Catskills' most iconic nature at the nearby Willowemoc Forest's 40-mile trail system. Here, you can birdwatch, hike, and fish. Another highlight of Livingston Manor's surrounding area is the Hodge and Frick ponds, which you can also reach via a trail. Make sure to travel with a map, as phone signals can be scarce in these areas. You can also check out the Balsam Lake Mountain and Red Hill fire towers, two beautiful trails with exceptional views of the area. Livingston Manor has the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor activities, making this Catskill haven a great place to visit year-round. Continue your trip to Upstate New York at the dreamy town of Windham, deemed the "Gem of the Catskills."