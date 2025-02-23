New York's Catskills Boasts A Wildly Underrated Chic Hamlet With Local Craft Beer And Mountain Charm

New York has some amazing breweries — you can even take a beer tour when visiting Niagara Falls. With some of the best bars, beer hubs, and restaurants in the Catskills, you'll be spoiled for choice in Livingston Manor. The town's Catskill Brewery has a variety of artisanal beers for those with a passion for craft brews. The Upward Brewing Company has fantastic scenery. With a fireplace and outdoor seating for the summer months, this is a great place to choose from a selection of beers or have a little bite to eat. Roscoe Beer Company is another Livingston Manor highlight, offering hand-crafted beers like IPAs, pilsners, and ales.

After your beers, enjoy some amazing sandwiches and fresh ingredients at Main St. Farm, a gourmet grocer and café adored by the locals. The Arnold House Tavern on Shandelee Mountain has a dive bar atmosphere, complete with a jukebox and pool tables. At the DeBruce, you'll eat next to a view of the surrounding mountains, while the Kaatskeller offers delicious wood-fired pizzas.

Livingston Manor is also a great place to shop, with boutiques selling artisanal crafts, home design stores, and organic food stores. You can visit One Grand Books, which has incredible reads to help pass your time in Livingston Manor in the most relaxing way. Jitterbug sells records, toys, and art supplies and is great for gifts, while Nest sells tastefully curated designer homeware, clothing, and rugs. Of course, no trip to Livingston Manor is complete without a visit to Catskill Art Space, a world-class art institution that has exhibited art by modern masters such as James Turrel and Sol Lewitt. Admission is free, and the gallery is open Friday through Sunday.