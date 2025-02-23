The Best Way To Really 'Touch' Europe's Rich History For Yourself, According To Rick Steves
There are many ways that one can explore a destination. There are the list checkers, who are just passing by on a mission to hit up as many key attractions as humanly possible. There are the vacationers, who tend to be a bit more leisurely and whose activities range from resort lounging to tourist haunt hopping. There are the researchers, who live for the discovery process and have likely spent weeks (if not months) curating the perfect itinerary. And then there are the deep divers, who go full immersion, getting a taste of life like a local. Most travelers tend to teeter between a few, depending on the destination.
Travel guru and best-selling guidebook author Rick Steves has always been a fan of digging deep into the city. He believes that travel can broaden one's perspective, understanding what it really feels like to walk in someone else's shoes. And perhaps the best way to do that is by learning from a local. "To really feel the touch of history, when I'm traveling I like to find a guide (or a friend who functions as a guide) who actually lived through some of Europe's most momentous events," he says on his website. "One of the greatest rewards of travel comes from the people you encounter — especially if you're open to letting them share a moment of their history."
How to find local guides for tours
Whether you're traveling alone or with a crew, cruising around with a local guide gives you a unique perspective on a destination, one that you likely wouldn't get if galavanting around by yourself. The best (and easiest) way to find one is through a real-life relationship with a local, which is surprisingly easy if you travel often and are naturally chatty (especially in the world's most tourist-friendly destinations). Take Rick Steves, for example. Exploring Norway with his uncle Thor gave him a rare first-hand account of the country's Nazi occupation and what it felt like to live there during that time. But if personal connections aren't an option, don't fret — there are a couple of other foolproof ways to connect with an amazing local guide.
Whether you've booked a bed-and-breakfast or an Airbnb, many hosts are more than happy to give you the inside scoop of their city. While in Croatia, Steves soaked in tales of the 1991 siege of Dubrovnik straight from his B&B host Pero, bringing history to life in a way no guidebook could. Another option is Airbnb Experiences, where you can find tours and activities tailored to your unique interests. From private one-on-one tours to group jaunts, there's a little something for every level of comfort. Some of the more interesting ones we've explored are street food tours, cooking classes, crafting sessions, and rooftop bar hopping hangs with natives of the area. It's a great way to meld activities you already love with authentic local insights. Plus, who knows, you might even leave with a couple of new friends.
How to find local guides for under-the-radar spots
While Airbnb boasts some of the more unique experiences, places like Get Your Guide and Viator are also great places to look. If you want something a little more personal, we recommend researching the guides or group putting on the tour to better understand their unique POV. Another more off-kilter option is social apps. Bumble BFF actually has a travel mode for solo wanderers looking to make new friends. And while Tinder was previously known for landing hot dates, it launched a Passport feature a couple of years back specifically for travelers. While we've successfully used both to locate under-the-radar locales, you should most definitely use caution if you're planning on meeting strangers alone (and follow these top safety tips, especially if you're a woman traveling solo).
No matter where your travels take you, finding a local guide can help turn an average trip into an unforgettable experience. No matter how you find them — through apps, tours, or just somewhere along the journey — immersing yourself in the culture of a new destination is always worth the effort.