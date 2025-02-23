The Best Way To Really 'Touch' Europe's Rich History For Yourself, According To Rick Steves

There are many ways that one can explore a destination. There are the list checkers, who are just passing by on a mission to hit up as many key attractions as humanly possible. There are the vacationers, who tend to be a bit more leisurely and whose activities range from resort lounging to tourist haunt hopping. There are the researchers, who live for the discovery process and have likely spent weeks (if not months) curating the perfect itinerary. And then there are the deep divers, who go full immersion, getting a taste of life like a local. Most travelers tend to teeter between a few, depending on the destination.

Travel guru and best-selling guidebook author Rick Steves has always been a fan of digging deep into the city. He believes that travel can broaden one's perspective, understanding what it really feels like to walk in someone else's shoes. And perhaps the best way to do that is by learning from a local. "To really feel the touch of history, when I'm traveling I like to find a guide (or a friend who functions as a guide) who actually lived through some of Europe's most momentous events," he says on his website. "One of the greatest rewards of travel comes from the people you encounter — especially if you're open to letting them share a moment of their history."