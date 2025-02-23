Families Flock To This Underrated Fairytale Town High In The Swiss Alps With Few Crowds And No Cars

Since Braunwald is car free, the first question visitors often ask is: How do you get there? The answer lies in the colorful Braunwaldbahn, a funicular railway over a century old that climbs the mountainside in just seven minutes. Departing from the town of Linthal, this little train is the only way to reach Braunwald. Travelers flying into Zürich Airport can take a two-hour train ride to Linthal, changing trains at Zürich's main station. Once in Braunwald, shuttle buses run through the village, or for a more fanciful experience, visitors can hop on a horse-drawn carriage.

Winter adventure begins at Skigebiet Braunwald, a family-friendly ski resort with 1.5 miles of ski routes and 10 lifts. Beyond skiing, the resort offers snowshoeing trails, a natural ice rink, and sledding runs that bring out the child in everyone. The best part? No long lift lines. As Tripadvisor reviewer Katharina R said, "The train runs continuously, meaning there are virtually no lines, making access to and from the resort seamless and stress-free every single day."

When the snow melts, the landscape transforms into a lush paradise of rolling green hills and wildflower-filled meadows. While the Matterhorn may be the Stonehenge of Switzerland, Braunwald's Ortstock peak is its own ancient marvel. Hikers will find a wealth of trails, including the nearly 6-mile Braunwald Panoramic Trail, which offers sweeping views of the surrounding peaks. For thrill-seekers, the via ferratas (protected climbing routes with cables) of Braunwald provide an exhilarating climb over the Eggstöcke, a series of rugged mountain peaks. Families can also embark on the Bartli the Dwarf adventure trail, where children follow a series of enchanted landmarks — including a cave, water playground, and dwarf castle — on a scavenger hunt through the forest.