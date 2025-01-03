Virginia's Secret Coastal Paradise Is A Secluded State Park Of Untouched Beaches And Wilderness

Virginia has no shortage of natural parks to entice visitors. You don't have to drive far from the nation's capital to enjoy the wild waters of Great Falls Park, and cycling enthusiasts love the tunnel of fall colors along the Virginia Creeper Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

False Cape State Park, on the other hand, takes curious pride in being the least visited park in the state. That's because it is the most secluded and remote, accessible only at certain times of the year. In fact, it is one of the few undeveloped areas left along the Atlantic Coast.

Cars are completely prohibited. The only way to get there is by foot, bicycle, or boat. That makes it difficult for human visitors, but creates a paradise for people-shy wildlife. More than 300 species of birds make the park home, as do otters, white-tailed deer, loggerhead sea turtles, and wild horses, to name only some of the wildlife here. If you plan your visit well, you can immerse yourself in this natural refuge of Virginia's coastal wilderness.