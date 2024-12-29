History And Humor Go Head To Head At This Quirky Garden Of Giant Busts In Virginia

If you happen to be visiting Virginia, whether it's a trip to Colonial Williamsburg or nearby Busch Gardens (one of the best-yet-underrated amusement parks in America), or even hitting our nation's capital, Washington D.C. for a quick vacation, there is a very quirky stop you have to make. Well, that is if you happen to be there at the right time. An unusual sculpture park known as The Presidents' Heads sits on private land and has quite a history. In 2004, a park opened in Williamsburg with sculptures of the busts of America's presidents, from George Washington to George W. Bush, created by entrepreneur Everette H. "Haley" Newman II and sculptor David Adickes. However, it closed due to bankruptcy shortly after, in 2010. The park hired contractor Howard Hankins to demolish the statues, but instead, he moved them to his own property, where they sit today.

Though they were damaged, it adds to their charm. These are no small statues — standing up to 20-feet high and weighing around 22,000-pounds. While there are only very specific times you can see them, it's absolutely worth a visit. One review on Google mentioned that the experience was a lot of fun. They said, "Friendly people, history trivia, and really cool giant president heads. Wear wellies, even on a dry day the last two rows are sitting in pretty deep mud. Listen to the tour guide if you want to learn about the artist and the history of the heads. He's informative and answers all questions. And don't forget to look for baby Obama!" (That refers to a smaller bust of President Barack Obama nearby.)

By the way, as of two years ago, Adickes was still sculpting at age 95.