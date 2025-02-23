A Scenic New York Trail Leads To This Waterfall With An Eerily Breathtaking, Natural Fire Phenomenon

New York is a gorgeous northeastern region known for the Adirondack Mountains, an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors, and pretty gems like Lake Placid, a lakeside town boasting endless outdoor activities. Also home to some of America's last old-growth forests, which feature elm and sycamore trees, and the rolling hills and pristine lakes that inhabit the Enchanted Mountains in Allegany State Park, Western New York, in particular, is also deeply beautiful. Chestnut Ridge Park, east of Lake Eerie, boasts maple trees and pine forests, and is filled with scenic trails. But perhaps its most notable feature is Eternal Flame Falls Trail, hidden in the wooded ravines on the southern edge of the park.

Akin to sacred pilgrimages like El Camino de Santiago in Spain and Kumano Kodo in Japan, Eternal Flame Falls Trail also leads to what could be considered divine, as the flame at the end of this trek burns day and night, and modern scientists can't explain what could be lighting this magical fire. Glowing behind one of the waterfall's grottoes, the flame flickers beautifully, and beckons visitors from near and far.

One theory is that the fire is continuously fueled by gas pockets that rise from the bedrock that the falls flow over, and the rock's high temperatures disintegrate carbon molecules, which transform into natural gas. This theory has since been reconsidered, and new research has determined the rock isn't hot enough to generate enough gas to keep the small inferno going. A 1.2-mile trek gets you to the special site, but as the path itself gets narrow at spots and is set amongst steep ravines, you may want to avoid going at peak times.