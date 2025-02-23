A Scenic New York Trail Leads To This Waterfall With An Eerily Breathtaking, Natural Fire Phenomenon
New York is a gorgeous northeastern region known for the Adirondack Mountains, an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors, and pretty gems like Lake Placid, a lakeside town boasting endless outdoor activities. Also home to some of America's last old-growth forests, which feature elm and sycamore trees, and the rolling hills and pristine lakes that inhabit the Enchanted Mountains in Allegany State Park, Western New York, in particular, is also deeply beautiful. Chestnut Ridge Park, east of Lake Eerie, boasts maple trees and pine forests, and is filled with scenic trails. But perhaps its most notable feature is Eternal Flame Falls Trail, hidden in the wooded ravines on the southern edge of the park.
Akin to sacred pilgrimages like El Camino de Santiago in Spain and Kumano Kodo in Japan, Eternal Flame Falls Trail also leads to what could be considered divine, as the flame at the end of this trek burns day and night, and modern scientists can't explain what could be lighting this magical fire. Glowing behind one of the waterfall's grottoes, the flame flickers beautifully, and beckons visitors from near and far.
One theory is that the fire is continuously fueled by gas pockets that rise from the bedrock that the falls flow over, and the rock's high temperatures disintegrate carbon molecules, which transform into natural gas. This theory has since been reconsidered, and new research has determined the rock isn't hot enough to generate enough gas to keep the small inferno going. A 1.2-mile trek gets you to the special site, but as the path itself gets narrow at spots and is set amongst steep ravines, you may want to avoid going at peak times.
Getting there and lighting the flame
Less than an hour south of Lockport, one of the most beautiful, overlooked towns in New York, the trailhead begins off the free parking lot on Chestnut Ridge Road. Like a trail of breadcrumbs, orange flames drawn on numbered markers guide you along the path, which winds through a glacial terrain. It can get muddy and can present other challenges, such as downed trees or frozen creeks during the winter months, so follow the signs closely and heed the warning signs advising hikers not to climb the ravines or get too close to cliff edges.
A fork in the path indicates the last stretch of the trek, which loops back on itself. Hang a left there before following the creek bed all the way to the 35-foot-high waterfall. Take in the views as you make your way, as a grove of hemlock trees greets you at the lower end and the sound of a bubbling creek accompanies the forested landscape. Once at the falls, you'll stand in awe of the bright flame shining from behind the flowing water, and you can imagine what the first people saw when coming across the site over 1,000 years ago. It's marvelous to know that the natural shale rock formation is also beyond ancient, dating back to the time before the dinosaurs.
Although the flame is monikered "eternal," a more accurate description would be that the fuel that ignites the flame is ongoing, as the flame itself does go out from time to time. A simple lighter can be used to relight it, or any wick of your choice. It's a small blaze, only four to eight inches high, so there's no need to be concerned about being injured.
Things to know before you go
To avoid possible slippery conditions, it's best to visit April through October, but in general, it's a good idea to wear hiking boots or even water shoes with traction. The trail is open year-round, daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and takes about 30 minutes to complete the full loop. Consider using the restroom before heading to the trail as there isn't anywhere suitable to go indoors. Pets are allowed on leashes, but it's recommended not to bring them due to the potentially treacherous conditions.
As the trail is mostly downhill on the way in, the return route is the opposite, so hikers should be relatively fit. Although young children to older adults have braved the trail, some children may need to be carried over certain sections. There are plenty of places to eat in the vicinity if you're looking for somewhere to sate any hunger pains after the hike. Bella Pizza Boston, just 3 minutes away on Herman Hill Road, also offers wings, subs, and chicken fingers.