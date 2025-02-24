Women Should Consider This Iconic, Breathtaking European City For Their First Solo Trip
With travels come unforgettable memories, life lessons, and a sense of freedom. Arguably, all this is amplified when you embark on a solo trip. In fact, science says that traveling alone can make you a nicer person and give your mental health a boost. If you're a woman, the idea of planning your first solo trip can be daunting. Nevertheless, the first step is choosing a low-risk destination that will sweep you off your feet. One breathtaking European city that is both exceedingly safe and has a lot to offer is Copenhagen, Denmark. Celebrated for its formidable architecture and culinary landscape, Copenhagen is a city that women should consider for their first solo trip. Victoria Fricke, owner of Vic's Vacations, a luxury travel agency, supports this notion.
Speaking exclusively to Islands, she explained, "Copenhagen is an extremely safe and easy destination for solo female travel. The crime rate in general in Copenhagen is one that is enough to make you feel safe, but the ease of navigating the city by yourself puts it over the top." Fricke added, "It's easily walkable, bikeable and if you're using public transportation they have a very easy to manage system!"
In other words, the city is well-suited for exploration. And it's not just Fricke who thinks so — in 2021, Copenhagen was ranked the world's safest city by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It's also worth noting that English is commonly spoken in Copenhagen. Thus, solo female travelers are less likely to deal with language barriers. Not entirely sold on Copenhagen yet? There's an assortment of attractions and activities to experience that will surely change your mind.
Essential destinations in Copenhagen, Denmark, for solo female travelers
When in Copenhagen, you'll find remnants of the past throughout the city. Victoria Fricke recommends visiting sites like Rosenborg Castle and the Botanical Garden. The former was built in the early 1600s and is a must-see for those eager to learn about Danish royal history. On the other hand, the 19th-century Botanical Garden will whisk you away to an oasis of greenery. As previously mentioned by Fricke, Copenhagen is a pedestrian paradise. With that in mind, she explained to Islands how a solo female traveler can spend the perfect day in the city. Pack your best walking shoes; you're going to need them.
First, she suggests heading to Kongens Nytorv. Surrounded by lavish historic structures, take in the sites of this city square, including the equestrian statue of Christian V, which dates back to 1688. "From there, stroll through Strøget, Copenhagen's main shopping area. Explore boutiques, high fashion brands and more," she recommends. After indulging in retail therapy, it's time for Nyhavn, a picturesque canal lined with vibrant row homes. Watch as boats cruise by and unwind. At Fricke's suggestion, "Take a rest and enjoy a beer and people watch the tourists and locals alike."
Consider stopping by McJoy's Choice, a gastropub with outdoor seating overlooking the canal, serving an assortment of small plates and entrees. Nyhavn is home to a host of other eateries to enjoy, including Restaurant Havfruen, a highly-rated seafood spot. However, there's far more to see in the city during your trip, says Fricke. This includes the National Gallery of Denmark (also known as the Statens Museum for Kunst) and Reffen, an outdoor food market on the city's harbour. Note that Reffen is a seasonal attraction that is only open during the spring and summer.
Safety tips for solo female travelers visiting Copenhagen, Denmark
Although Copenhagen is synonymous with safety, that doesn't mean that solo female travelers should let their guard down completely. Pickpockets, according to Visit Copenhagen, are common in Strøget and other areas in the city. Invest in a money belt or, alternatively, an anti-theft bag or backpack to keep your belongings secure. That said, there's one place that both local authorities and Victoria Fricke say visitors should be wary of: Pusher Street. Located in Freetown Christiania, this part of the art-filled neighborhood has a notorious drug-laden reputation.
Unfortunately, this has led to acts of violence. Although residents are working on addressing this issue with the support of the local government, Fricke says, "While safe during the day, I'd say not the best location to visit solo in the evening." Another word of advice for traversing Copenhagen from Fricke? "Central Station might feel a bit unsafe late at night (like any major city train station at night) so plan your train travel during the day." If you're a first-time solo female traveler and want to add a layer of protection during your trip to Copenhagen, purchase a personal alarm like the She's Birdie. For legal reasons, bringing pepper spray to Denmark is not permitted.
If Copenhagen sounds like your dream destination, there's another bonus to be aware of: you'll fly into Copenhagen Airport, one of the world's least stressful airports. However, if you're still undecided and are not sure where to go, Fricke noted, "Solo female travel can happen in so many places, especially Europe. Things to look for would be ease of public transportation, overall crime rate, and a welcoming community."