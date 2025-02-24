Women Should Consider This Iconic, Breathtaking European City For Their First Solo Trip

With travels come unforgettable memories, life lessons, and a sense of freedom. Arguably, all this is amplified when you embark on a solo trip. In fact, science says that traveling alone can make you a nicer person and give your mental health a boost. If you're a woman, the idea of planning your first solo trip can be daunting. Nevertheless, the first step is choosing a low-risk destination that will sweep you off your feet. One breathtaking European city that is both exceedingly safe and has a lot to offer is Copenhagen, Denmark. Celebrated for its formidable architecture and culinary landscape, Copenhagen is a city that women should consider for their first solo trip. Victoria Fricke, owner of Vic's Vacations, a luxury travel agency, supports this notion.

Speaking exclusively to Islands, she explained, "Copenhagen is an extremely safe and easy destination for solo female travel. The crime rate in general in Copenhagen is one that is enough to make you feel safe, but the ease of navigating the city by yourself puts it over the top." Fricke added, "It's easily walkable, bikeable and if you're using public transportation they have a very easy to manage system!"

In other words, the city is well-suited for exploration. And it's not just Fricke who thinks so — in 2021, Copenhagen was ranked the world's safest city by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It's also worth noting that English is commonly spoken in Copenhagen. Thus, solo female travelers are less likely to deal with language barriers. Not entirely sold on Copenhagen yet? There's an assortment of attractions and activities to experience that will surely change your mind.