A Peninsula Maine Town Near Several Picturesque Islands Offers A Cozy Getaway In Unmatched Beauty
Maine's natural landscapes are among the most picturesque in the United States, with rugged shorelines rolling into the northern tip of the Appalachian Mountains. It's a wonderful place to unplug and unwind, and the unassuming town of Blue Hill is one of the better spots to avoid the crowds found in Bangor and Portland. Perched right along the waters of Blue Hill Bay, it's surrounded by dramatic terrain — it's also a short drive to a national park with postcard-worthy scenery that's one of the most popular in the country.
Blue Hill is a tiny town of 1,000, but what it lacks in population, it makes up for in unmatched beauty. The town itself has several wonderful restaurants and lodging options, though you'll likely want to spend most of your time getting lost in the wilderness around Blue Hill Bay. Whether it be on the water kayaking or hiking through the overgrown forests, outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of ways to stay busy in this lovely destination.
Summer is typically the most popular time to visit Maine, as it offers long days and heaps of sunshine. Spring and fall are nice alternatives if you'd like to see fewer crowds, while winters are harsh, and temperatures often drop below freezing. Thankfully, most of the biggest attractions stay open year-round, so you can squeeze in an epic northeastern adventure whenever it works with your schedule.
Things to do around Blue Hill
Blue Hill is located an hour south of Bangor, home to Bangor International Airport. After arriving, consider stretching your legs by walking through Blue Hill's charming (but small) downtown. It's here where you'll find eateries like the Blaze restaurant and brewing company, Sandy's Blue Hill Coffee, and The Blue Chill ice cream shop. You can also check out the nearby Horton Emerson Park for stunning water views and a green space to spread out for a picnic.
You won't want to stay in town too long, however, as the surrounding landscapes are the real attraction of Blue Hill. There are expansive water views to be found all around Blue Hill Bay, and one of the most dramatic spots is at Bass Harbor Head Light Station. It's a bit of a drive since it's perched at the far end of the bay, but the historic lighthouse looks stunning — its white façade is a stark contrast to the colorful blue water and verdant forest it pokes out of, making it a popular spot for pictures.
Blue Hill Mountain is another must-visit. A 2-mile hiking loop climbs nearly 600 feet just outside of town to grant expansive views of the bay and its many islands. More interested in getting out onto the water? The Activity Shop offers kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals. This is a great way to get up close to the islands dotting Blue Hill Bay, which are best seen during low tide.
Blue Hill is close to Acadia National Park
Maine is a pretty remote destination, so if you find yourself in the state, it's worth the effort to make a trip to Acadia National Park. Thankfully, you won't need to try very hard to get there from Blue Hill, as it's less than an hour away. There's also Winter Harbor, a charming coastal town near Acadia that makes for an excellent pitstop. If you're in the mood for a road trip, there's a nearby Acadia All-American Road, a National Scenic Byway that winds through 40 miles of Maine's Rugged Coast.
Experienced hikers can stomp up Acadia's treacherous Beehive Loop Trail, which gains 500 feet of elevation across 1.5 miles. You'll use rungs and ladders to get to the top (and it's pretty exposed), so don't attempt this short trek if you're not a fan of heights. Jordan Pond Path is less dangerous — meandering for 3.3 miles around Jordan Pond, you'll be treated to dramatic water views the entire hike.
Tight on time? Drive the Park Loop Road to enjoy 27 miles of scenery throughout Acadia. This will bring you past popular spots like Sand Beach and Otter Cliff, and it's an excellent way to roll through some of Maine's best landscapes without having to lace up your hiking boots. Note that a large portion of the road is closed in the winter, so plan on visiting during another season if you're set on making the drive.