A Peninsula Maine Town Near Several Picturesque Islands Offers A Cozy Getaway In Unmatched Beauty

Maine's natural landscapes are among the most picturesque in the United States, with rugged shorelines rolling into the northern tip of the Appalachian Mountains. It's a wonderful place to unplug and unwind, and the unassuming town of Blue Hill is one of the better spots to avoid the crowds found in Bangor and Portland. Perched right along the waters of Blue Hill Bay, it's surrounded by dramatic terrain — it's also a short drive to a national park with postcard-worthy scenery that's one of the most popular in the country.

Blue Hill is a tiny town of 1,000, but what it lacks in population, it makes up for in unmatched beauty. The town itself has several wonderful restaurants and lodging options, though you'll likely want to spend most of your time getting lost in the wilderness around Blue Hill Bay. Whether it be on the water kayaking or hiking through the overgrown forests, outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of ways to stay busy in this lovely destination.

Summer is typically the most popular time to visit Maine, as it offers long days and heaps of sunshine. Spring and fall are nice alternatives if you'd like to see fewer crowds, while winters are harsh, and temperatures often drop below freezing. Thankfully, most of the biggest attractions stay open year-round, so you can squeeze in an epic northeastern adventure whenever it works with your schedule.