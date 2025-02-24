America's First Artificial Whitewater Course Beckons Thrill-Seekers To Indiana's Recreational Facility
When the East Coast Waterway opened in 1984, there was nothing like it in the country. Every other whitewater path took folks down rivers that were rough, raw, and full of variables. But this course turned a defunct canal into a thrilling, man-made whitewater course. The town of South Bend, Indiana, enlisted civil engineers to cook up a network of pumps and adjustable obstacles that mimic a natural river's twists, turns, and epic drops, all without unpredictable rock formations and rough currents. Its success has inspired other cities like Columbus, Georgia, to use their resources and create the world's longest urban whitewater course.
The course covers 1,900 feet of class 2 whitewater, which is typically defined as easy rapids and waves that require some maneuvering. It's enough action to get your heart pumping but also gentle enough that even beginners can set sail without a guide. The entire run will take you (roughly) five minutes, If you're looking for something longer, check out these other Midwest rivers for tubing.
The one thing this course has that no other river can offer is a downtown location. You can fly into South Bend International Airport, rent a car, and hit the water in under 15 minutes of driving. The course is smack-dab in the middle of South Bend, and it's quick enough to enjoy a run while you drop the kids off at college or as part of a more extended trip to the city.
What to expect when rafting the East Race
The South Bend Parks Department still owns and operates the East Coast Waterway, opening it up from noon to 5 pm on weekends from June 1 to September 1 before South Bend transforms into Indiana's snowiest city. You can purchase everything from a single ride to a season pass, and all tickets include rental equipment. The 2025 prices are $6 for single rides, $20 for a day pass, and $75 for unlimited whitewater action all summer long.
While these rapids are gentler than most natural whitewater routes, there are still a few rules to keep in mind to help ensure the water stays flowing for all riders. You've got to be at least 16 years old or 54" tall to float the mainstream, and you'll have to wear shoes with heel straps (no flip-flops). The waterway operators provide your helmet, paddle, and flotation device, as well as your choice of a two-, four-, or six-person craft.
For a true celebration of artificial rapids, line your trip up with three days of peace and 'yaking at the East Race Whitewater Festival, typically held in June. Previous iterations of this event have filled the waters of the East Race with pool floaties engaging in wacky boat races. The only thing more fun than hitting this river is riding it in an inflatable flamingo surrounded by other whitewater enthusiasts.
Other fun things to do in South Bend
The East Race Waterway cuts right through the heart of South Bend. This great location makes it easy to check out the city before or after you raft, as long as you bring a fresh pair of shorts. It's always a good idea to fuel up before you hit the water, and the best way to do that is with a breakfast at Peggs, an iconic South Bend breakfast spot. Mere minutes from the East Coast Waterway, Peggs will serve up bacon, eggs, and skillets to keep you fueled for several runs.
After the thrill of the whitewater, dry off with a scenic stroll along the East Bank trail. This walking path takes you along some of the same water you just rushed down, showing you the rapids and downtown South Bend from a different perspective. The trail also links up with Howard Park, a great spot to enjoy a picnic lunch after a morning on the water.
Once you've finished eating, and maybe after you've squeezed in a nap, there's plenty more around to fill up your day. Near the rapids are a handful of great museums, like the Studebaker National Museum of Classic Cars and the South Bend Museum of Art. Check the calendar for the South Bend Cubs, a Class A minor league team playing their home games about a 20-minute walk from the waterway at Four Winds Stadium. The Cub's schedule links up well with the Whitewater Rapids opening season to help you complete an entire day of outdoor activity without ever leaving downtown.