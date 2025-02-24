America's First Artificial Whitewater Course Beckons Thrill-Seekers To Indiana's Recreational Facility

When the East Coast Waterway opened in 1984, there was nothing like it in the country. Every other whitewater path took folks down rivers that were rough, raw, and full of variables. But this course turned a defunct canal into a thrilling, man-made whitewater course. The town of South Bend, Indiana, enlisted civil engineers to cook up a network of pumps and adjustable obstacles that mimic a natural river's twists, turns, and epic drops, all without unpredictable rock formations and rough currents. Its success has inspired other cities like Columbus, Georgia, to use their resources and create the world's longest urban whitewater course.

The course covers 1,900 feet of class 2 whitewater, which is typically defined as easy rapids and waves that require some maneuvering. It's enough action to get your heart pumping but also gentle enough that even beginners can set sail without a guide. The entire run will take you (roughly) five minutes, If you're looking for something longer, check out these other Midwest rivers for tubing.

The one thing this course has that no other river can offer is a downtown location. You can fly into South Bend International Airport, rent a car, and hit the water in under 15 minutes of driving. The course is smack-dab in the middle of South Bend, and it's quick enough to enjoy a run while you drop the kids off at college or as part of a more extended trip to the city.