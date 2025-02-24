What It Means When Your Flight Attendant Mentions The 'Holding Pen'

Flight attendants use a lot of phrases and terms when they speak, and you may have wondered what some of them mean. They have code names for when you're that annoying passenger and others for when flight attendants think you're attractive. One term you may have heard them use before is the "holding pen." It sounds ominous, but if they refer to it, they're actually talking about the area where everyone hovers as they wait to board the plane. It's probably one of the most stress-producing spots for passengers, barring people with flight anxiety. You're in a holding pattern as you wait to hear when your boarding group is called, and if you're unlucky enough to be in one of the later ones, you may be worrying if there will be a spot for your carry-on luggage in the overhead bin. Maybe they should change it to the "panic room" instead.

Part of the reason it's such chaos (and thus gets the name) is that everyone is jockeying for a good position in the line before they're called and likely getting in the way of passengers boarding before them. While you may be frustrated by those with priority status for boarding, remember that some early boarding groups are children flying alone, families with kids, military personnel, and those who have mobility issues and need more time. By the way, the flight attendant term for people getting in everyone's way in the holding pen is "gate lice." Some companies, like American Airlines, are publicly calling travelers out for it.