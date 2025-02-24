An Unsung, Artsy Island City In Washington Brims With Local Shops, Galleries, And Wildlife
The Pacific Northwest is defined by its coastal waters, soaring mountains, and enough precipitation to house one of the largest rainforests in the U.S. The state of Washington is the epitome of the Pacific Northwest spirit, and the small town of Langley on Whidbey Island offers an authentic getaway in this unique slice of the country. Though it's among the smaller towns in Washington, its streets are teeming with charming shops and vibrant art galleries, giving you a way to spend time when you're not hiking its many nearby trails.
Langley sits on the south end of Whidbey Island, with a downtown that's just steps from Puget Sound's calming waters. Getting here is relatively simple, as a road connects the island to the mainland. However, the fastest route is via ferry — after flying into Seattle, you'll drive north to Mukilteo and hop on a ferry for a total travel time of under two hours. If you don't want to take the ferry, you can drive to Langley in about three hours by heading north towards Burlington and crossing the bridge onto Whidbey.
Depending on your budget, consider booking a night or two at the luxurious Inn At Langley. It's not cheap, but its rustic chic vibes make it a remarkable place to unwind, as you'll have Puget Sound right in your backyard. Regardless of where you stay, Langley is an excellent hub for hiking, indulging in the fine arts, and exploring unique specialty shops.
The best shops and art galleries in Langley, Washington
Langley has plenty of quirky stores to visit (although it doesn't quite compare to the Pike Place Market, the "Soul of Seattle" with hundreds of unique shops). Instead, you'll benefit from fewer crowds and a slower pace of life. One of the best spots in town is the Whidbey Island Distillery. The family-owned establishment sits on 9 acres south of downtown, and it serves as a wonderful backdrop for your tasting sessions. The team has earned numerous awards over the years, making it a must-visit destination. Prefer grapes over grains? Check out a nearby artsy island with a bustling wine scene.
Fine art enthusiasts will have an abundance of galleries to visit in Langley — in fact, it's hard to go more than a block without running into one. Callahan's Firehouse Studio and Gallery is among the most popular, featuring blown glass creations in an old fire station. Down the road is The Whidbey Art Gallery, where you'll find paintings, sculptures, and other works by local creatives. If that's not enough, the Rob Schouten Gallery and Sculpture Garden is a nice complement to the two other exhibitions, featuring large projects across indoor and outdoor spaces.
Other notable establishments include Moonraker Bookstore, Sweet Mona's Chocolates, and the Village Wine Shop and Tasting Room. If you need groceries while in town, head over to the Star Store. With an eclectic mix of food, clothing, gifts, and snacks, it's a tiny supermarket that exudes a cozy Pacific Northwest vibe.
Hiking and wildlife at Whidbey Island
While it's easy to hunker down in Langley and enjoy its small-town charm, be sure to carve out some time to explore the hiking trails and waterways around Whidbey Island. If you only have time for one hike, embark on the Saratoga Woods Trail. Starting northwest of town, it winds through open landscapes and dense, overgrown forests. You're bound to encounter a variety of tiny wildlife during the hike, as invertebrates like slugs, snails, and beetles call the island home.
For wildlife that's more dramatic, head to Seawall Park, which stretches along the shores of Puget Sound. It's possible to catch a glimpse of gray whales in the spring, although the timing for this spectacle varies each year, so plan ahead if it's something you're interested in. As a bonus, swing by the Langley Whale Center to learn more about the magnificent creatures that frequent these waterways.
South Whidbey State Park is another excellent spot for hiking and wildlife viewing. It's a 20-minute drive from Langley, and within the 347-acre park, you'll have access to some of the best hiking in the region. The Ridge Loop Trail is relatively easy at just 2 miles and less than 300 feet of elevation gain, yet it's a great spot for birdwatching, rolling through a diverse forest composed of cedar, maple, and fir trees. For even more incredible views, head to the north end of the island to Deception Pass State Park. This is where you'll find the bridge connecting Whidbey to the mainland, and it's the perfect spot to take a few photographs.