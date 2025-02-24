An Unsung, Artsy Island City In Washington Brims With Local Shops, Galleries, And Wildlife

The Pacific Northwest is defined by its coastal waters, soaring mountains, and enough precipitation to house one of the largest rainforests in the U.S. The state of Washington is the epitome of the Pacific Northwest spirit, and the small town of Langley on Whidbey Island offers an authentic getaway in this unique slice of the country. Though it's among the smaller towns in Washington, its streets are teeming with charming shops and vibrant art galleries, giving you a way to spend time when you're not hiking its many nearby trails.

Langley sits on the south end of Whidbey Island, with a downtown that's just steps from Puget Sound's calming waters. Getting here is relatively simple, as a road connects the island to the mainland. However, the fastest route is via ferry — after flying into Seattle, you'll drive north to Mukilteo and hop on a ferry for a total travel time of under two hours. If you don't want to take the ferry, you can drive to Langley in about three hours by heading north towards Burlington and crossing the bridge onto Whidbey.

Depending on your budget, consider booking a night or two at the luxurious Inn At Langley. It's not cheap, but its rustic chic vibes make it a remarkable place to unwind, as you'll have Puget Sound right in your backyard. Regardless of where you stay, Langley is an excellent hub for hiking, indulging in the fine arts, and exploring unique specialty shops.