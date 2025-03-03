Washington's Second-Oldest Town Is An Under-The-Radar Serene Island Paradise With Fresh Seafood
There are a number of dreamy islands to explore near Seattle, Washington. You might be familiar with Bainbridge, featuring a bustling wine scene and eclectic boutiques, or perhaps Vashon, a scenic, uncrowded destination with charming restaurants. However, you can't miss out on visiting Whidbey Island, home to Coupeville. Dating back to the 1850s, Coupeville is the second oldest town in Washington state. This under-the-radar serene island paradise is teeming with historical flair and fresh seafood.
Located on Penn Cove, this body of water is renowned for its shellfish, including oysters and mussels, which you must try while in town. So much so that Coupeville hosts Penn Cove Musselfest every March, with chowder tasting and a mussel eating contest as some of the event's highlights. A word to the wise? Come with an empty stomach when visiting; Coupeville's seafood eateries are guaranteed to satisfy. Ranked as one of the best on Whidbey Island by Forbes is The Oystercatcher. This spot serves oysters and entrées like prawn risotto and Washington black cod. If you're feeling adventurous, opt for their five-course chef's tasting menu. Take note that The Oystercatcher's menu is constantly evolving. With a near perfect rating on Yelp and Google, you can't go wrong dining here. The Oystercatcher is open Thursday to Sunday. Reservations can be made online.
Another popular spot is Front Street Grill in Downtown Coupeville, which offers ocean views. On the menu are, of course, Penn Cove mussels and everything from cioppino to Chilean sea bass, among other dishes. Open daily, reservations for Front Street Grill can be made on their website. Although seafood draws visitors to Coupeville, so do its small-town vibes.
Discover more of what Coupeville, Washington, has to offer
There is an assortment of local businesses and attractions within walking distance of The Oystercatcher and Front Street Grill that you'll want to check out during your time in Coupeville. Attached to The Oystercatcher is Little Red Hen Bakery. This is the place to get your fill of scrumptious pastries, including cardamom rolls and pistachio shortbread cookies. Make sure to snag a loaf of their freshly baked bread. Here's something you might not know about Coupeville: "Practical Magic" was filmed here. You can visit many of the historic structures that were seen in this 1998 film.
One of these locations is Kingfisher Bookstore, housed in a 1916 building. "It's jammed packed (in a tasteful way) with a well curated collection of books to delight everyone in your group," reads a review on Yelp. It's located next to Front Street Grill. The 1883 building that houses the Elkhorn Trading Company, an adorable antique store across Kingfisher Bookstore, was also featured in "Practical Magic." The same can be said about Aqua Gifts, a shabby chic shop selling Whidbey Island souvenirs in a building dating back to 1890. However, there are other places not seen on the silver screen where you can purchase Coupeville mementos, such as Back to the Island and The Laughing Admiral, which specializes in gag gifts.
Except for Little Red Hen Bakery, all can be found on Front Street in Downtown Coupeville. While out and about in the area, stop by the Coupeville Wharf for wonderful views of Penn Cove. At the end of your stroll, head to Beaver Tales Coffee LLC and grab a cup of java and, if you're feeling peckish, a snack. Interested in embarking on a getaway to Downtown Coupeville? Free parking is available at a lot behind the Coupeville Library.
Nature adventures in Coupeville, Washington
Along with mouthwatering seafood and a whimsical downtown, Coupeville is where you'll find Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve. This site provides a plethora of activities for outdoor enthusiasts, including hiking. Visitors can tackle the 3.5-mile round trip Bluff Loop Trail, offering panoramic views of the sea and other landmarks of the Pacific Northwest, including Mt. Rainier. Additionally, Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve features Fort Casey Historical State Park, a former military site. There are hiking trails, bunkers, and the Admiralty Head Lighthouse from 1903 to take in.
As one Google reviewer put it, "Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or just looking for a peaceful retreat, Fort Casey delivers a memorable experience." Keep in mind that visitors to Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve who have vehicles need a Discover Pass, which can be purchased online. If you're looking for more outdoor fun, Deception Pass State Park, one of the best destinations on the Washington Coast to see orcas, is only a 30-minute drive from Coupeville.
Nevertheless, you need to get to Whidbey Island first before you dive into any adventures in Coupeville. If you're coming from Seattle, you can take the ferry out of Mukilteo, located less than an hour away, to Clinton. The ride over is only 20 minutes. From Clinton, the drive to Coupeville should take you about 35 minutes. As you can see, it is advised to have a car for this journey. If you depart from Mukilteo early, you'll have plenty of time for a day trip. If planning to stay overnight, booking an Airbnb is a great option, as is staying at the scenic Anchorage Inn Bed and Breakfast near Downtown Coupeville. At the time of this writing, rates start at $222 a night.