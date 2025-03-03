Washington's Second-Oldest Town Is An Under-The-Radar Serene Island Paradise With Fresh Seafood

There are a number of dreamy islands to explore near Seattle, Washington. You might be familiar with Bainbridge, featuring a bustling wine scene and eclectic boutiques, or perhaps Vashon, a scenic, uncrowded destination with charming restaurants. However, you can't miss out on visiting Whidbey Island, home to Coupeville. Dating back to the 1850s, Coupeville is the second oldest town in Washington state. This under-the-radar serene island paradise is teeming with historical flair and fresh seafood.

Located on Penn Cove, this body of water is renowned for its shellfish, including oysters and mussels, which you must try while in town. So much so that Coupeville hosts Penn Cove Musselfest every March, with chowder tasting and a mussel eating contest as some of the event's highlights. A word to the wise? Come with an empty stomach when visiting; Coupeville's seafood eateries are guaranteed to satisfy. Ranked as one of the best on Whidbey Island by Forbes is The Oystercatcher. This spot serves oysters and entrées like prawn risotto and Washington black cod. If you're feeling adventurous, opt for their five-course chef's tasting menu. Take note that The Oystercatcher's menu is constantly evolving. With a near perfect rating on Yelp and Google, you can't go wrong dining here. The Oystercatcher is open Thursday to Sunday. Reservations can be made online.

Another popular spot is Front Street Grill in Downtown Coupeville, which offers ocean views. On the menu are, of course, Penn Cove mussels and everything from cioppino to Chilean sea bass, among other dishes. Open daily, reservations for Front Street Grill can be made on their website. Although seafood draws visitors to Coupeville, so do its small-town vibes.