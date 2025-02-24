Flying is pricey and only getting more expensive, so we're all looking for effective ways to save money while booking flights. Pink-eye flights may come at a lower cost than peak daytime prices, giving travelers the opportunity to reap red-eye deals while avoiding the discomfort of an overnight flight.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to save on airfare, like avoiding holiday travel seasons and flying during the week. Since pink-eye flights take place during less busy travel times, it's possible to score a deal if airlines utilize dynamic, demand-based pricing. Late evening departures for pink-eye flights can be priced as much as 30% lower than peak travel times (per Wow Fare), and you don't even need to sacrifice your sleep.

Pink-eye arrival times are also a major advantage of these flights. Since the plane arrives right before bedtime, travelers can easily adjust to their new time zone. Passengers can head straight to their accommodations and get a full night's sleep, waking up rested for a full itinerary the following day. Landing late at night or incredibly early in the morning also means much less traffic both in and out of the airport. Booking one of these flights is a great hack to avoid crowds, take advantage of shorter security lines, and avoid fighting through any possible rush hour traffic. Undoubtedly, all of these benefits and advantages of pink-eye flights are far better than a pink-eye infection!