Rhode Island's Urban Hilltop Park Offers Serene Trails, Rich History, And Endless Providence Skyline Views
Neutaconkanut Hill (pronounced Nu-ta-kon-ka-nut) marks the western boundary of modern-day Providence, Rhode Island, and serves as a confluence of the state's — and nation's — early history. Home to the Narragansett Tribe at the time of colonization, the hill became a border in the land grants to Rhode Island founder Roger Williams by chiefs Canonicus and Miantonomi.
At 296 feet, Neutaconkanut Hill is the highest point in Providence and remains a special place for Rhode Islanders of all stripes, as evidenced by passionate conservation efforts and park status. Today, it covers 88 acres of woodlands, hiking trails, sports fields, and a recreation center, offering locals a panoramic view of the city and a natural escape from the urban cacophony of the 190,000-strong state capital.
The primary activity on Neutaconkanut Hill is hiking, which has been prevalent since the first proper trails were developed in the 1930s. A heavy canopy of oak, hickory, beech, butternut, and black walnut trees form the backdrop along the 3.8 miles of routes — five of which are marked and maintained. The trails' terrain varies from dirt to wood plank to stone, as does elevation and length, allowing access to many levels of fitness and mobility. In the winter, there are snowshoeing opportunities. Nevertheless, be aware that weather conditions can make some trails, staircases, and slopes harder to negotiate safely.
The wildlife and hiking attractions at Neutaconkanut Hill Park
The trees and people populating Neutaconkanut Hill represent only part of this living landscape. As a protected area, the park is home to ample wildlife. Bounding and burrowing among the undergrowth are forest animals typical of the region like deer, rabbits, raccoons, turkeys, pheasants, and possums. Birds particularly flourish on Neutaconkanut Hill, with more than 148 species counted over the years by birders, from common blue jays, robins, and sparrows to golden-crowned kinglets and dark-eyed juncos. Neutaconkanut Hill's flora adds shifting palates of color and beauty throughout the year, too, including daisies, geraniums, poppies, brown-eyed Susans, and violets, the Rhode Island state flower.
One of the most striking examples of the park's living spirit is found where the Monument Loop Trail and Shortcut Trail meet. This was once a dumping ground for stolen vehicles, and the shells of two 1970s Chevrolet Camaros still remain. Decades later, nature has reclaimed much of them, sinking them ever deeper into the soil and vegetation. Other echoes of past lives can be found at the southeast corner of the park, where the remains of building foundations, a fieldstone-lined well, and a small graveyard give a shoutout to the Borden and King families, who lived here in the 1800s. Along the Pinnacle Boardwalk at the top of the hill, you'll find the jagged rocks known as the Pinnacles. Here, Native American ceremonies were held into the 1920s.
Getting to Neutaconkanut Hill
While not in central Providence, Neutaconkanut Hill is just a 10-minute drive from downtown and the Amtrak station. The Route 19 bus can also drop you off at the A. Vincent Igliozzi Recreation Center at the base of the hill. The center also hosts a parking lot and one of Neutaconkanut Hill Park's main trailheads; the other is along Killingly Street. Those wanting to add a bit more sweat to the excursion can ride, jog, or walk the Woonasquatucket River Greenway from downtown, which ends about a mile away from the park. The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is about 10 miles south of the park.
Neutaconkanut Hill Park's proximity to downtown Providence also puts it within easy reach of the Rhode Island capital's top sights and hidden gems. This includes one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods and America's oldest mobile diner, which serves some of the best late-night eats in Rhode Island. Other great itinerary additions include the Rhode Island School of Design's art museum, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Providence Performing Arts Center, and Providence Athenaeum. For bookworms, you can check out an underrated literary gem filled with rare finds on the campus of Brown University. If you want more Rhode Island nature, head over to Roger Williams Park, whose 435 acres feature lakes, a botanical center, a carousel, and the Museum of Natural History.