Rhode Island's Urban Hilltop Park Offers Serene Trails, Rich History, And Endless Providence Skyline Views

Neutaconkanut Hill (pronounced Nu-ta-kon-ka-nut) marks the western boundary of modern-day Providence, Rhode Island, and serves as a confluence of the state's — and nation's — early history. Home to the Narragansett Tribe at the time of colonization, the hill became a border in the land grants to Rhode Island founder Roger Williams by chiefs Canonicus and Miantonomi.

At 296 feet, Neutaconkanut Hill is the highest point in Providence and remains a special place for Rhode Islanders of all stripes, as evidenced by passionate conservation efforts and park status. Today, it covers 88 acres of woodlands, hiking trails, sports fields, and a recreation center, offering locals a panoramic view of the city and a natural escape from the urban cacophony of the 190,000-strong state capital.

The primary activity on Neutaconkanut Hill is hiking, which has been prevalent since the first proper trails were developed in the 1930s. A heavy canopy of oak, hickory, beech, butternut, and black walnut trees form the backdrop along the 3.8 miles of routes — five of which are marked and maintained. The trails' terrain varies from dirt to wood plank to stone, as does elevation and length, allowing access to many levels of fitness and mobility. In the winter, there are snowshoeing opportunities. Nevertheless, be aware that weather conditions can make some trails, staircases, and slopes harder to negotiate safely.