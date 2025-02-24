Take A Water Slide Through A Shark Tank At This Unique, Upscale Las Vegas Casino Hotel Pool
If you've ever visited Las Vegas, you may think you've seen it all in this land of hedonistic pleasures. Wandering Las Vegas Boulevard, known as the Strip, you probably noticed scores of rowdy revelers and vacationing families, a myriad of street performers, nearly blinding light shows, and other stimulating scenes. Indeed, you can do anything in Vegas, from riding heavy equipment at this amusement park to indulging your inner child at an Alice in Wonderland-inspired adult playground. But if you're still trying to discover unique experiences for your Las Ve-cation, then look no further than the Shark Tube, a waterslide that passes through a shark tank and spits you out into a glamorous swimming pool.
The slide is located in the Tank pool inside Golden Nugget, a luxury four-star resort in the heart of Vegas. This hotel offers modern rooms with a vintage feel at affordable rates, and, like many other long-time Vegas establishments, it has a wide variety of amenities for every kind of traveler. Head to the sprawling casino to try your luck at the blackjack or roulette tables. Explore the many on-site restaurants that provide everything from casual bites to gourmet cuisine (including the fine-dining experience at Vic & Anthony's, which serves award-winning prime steaks in an elegant environment) within steps of your room. After the sun sets, dance the night away at Troy Liquor Bar, a high-energy Vegas club whose balcony overlooks the Fremont Street happenings. And spend a lazy day by the pool, one of the main draws of this historic Vegas spot. The water complex, featuring the Tank and Hideout pools, is set around an impressive, 200,000-gallon aquarium — and right through the center is the Shark Tube, which gives guests an extraordinary way to view these ancient predators.
Experiencing the Shark Tube and the Tank
This three-story, $30-million-dollar complex consists of the two pools, the Shark Tube, waterfalls, an in-pool Jacuzzi, multiple lounge chairs, and 17 private cabanas and several daybeds, which can be reserved for an additional fee. Food and drinks are served poolside from the H20 bar — enjoy fruity frozen cocktail classics, a variety of hard lemonades, a beer bucket, or mocktails with your crew. You'll also find live gaming tables next to the water. The pools are heated to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and are open year-round. However, operating hours will differ depending on the season, so check Golden Nugget's website for current opening times.
On the third floor is the Hideout infinity pool and bar, a secluded oasis for adults only (ages 21 and over) that offers more privacy than the lower floors. You should reserve your daybed, cabana, or gazebo in advance, as space is limited.
The aquarium in the center of all the action can be visited any time the Tank pool is open. There are about 300 marine animals hosted here, including eight species of fish and 11 species of rays and sharks, cared for daily by a team of biologists. You'll be able to see brown, black tip, sand tiger, nurse, and zebra sharks gliding through the water. Have a refreshing beverage while you watch schools of colorful fish swimming by. And when you're feeling ready for an adventure, head over to the Shark Tube. This 300-foot slide will get you through the aquarium and into the pool in less than a minute — so make sure to pay attention as you fly down. It is recommended to take the slide several times, as you will certainly see something new with each ride.
Planning your visit to Golden Nugget Las Vegas
If you're not staying at Golden Nugget, you'll need to purchase admission to visit the Tank pool — but it is free for hotel guests, so consider a stay here to maximize your time with the sharks. This luxurious resort offers over 2,400 rooms and suites across four towers, each with their own benefits. The Carson Tower rooms are the most affordable, the Gold Tower rooms are closest to the casino, the Rush Tower rooms are the newest and most modern, and the Spa Tower suites are the most luxurious and spacious. The most budget-friendly rooms have basic amenities, like a seating area for two, an in-room safe, and a television, while the higher-end, two-story suites come with much more. They include a workspace, a separate dining and living area, floor-to-ceiling windows, two bathrooms, a fridge, a coffee maker, and more. Rates will vary depending on the season, the day of the week, and any special promotions offered.
Golden Nugget is located on Fremont Street, the second-most famous thoroughfare in Las Vegas and considered to be the downtown core of the city. You're not far from the Strip, where most of Sin City's attractions, shows, hotels, and bars are situated — and you're right across from the Fremont Street Experience, a six-block, canopied pedestrian walkway where you can shop, watch free concerts, enjoy light and sound shows, and even ride a thrilling zip line. Fremont Street is also less crowded, more relaxed, and more budget friendly than the Strip, and you're still within walking distance of a plethora of incredible attractions and restaurants. After a busy day or evening of exploring, head to Evel Pie, a Knievel-themed, late-night joint with the "world's hottest pizza," for a unique spin on the Italian classic.