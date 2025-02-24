Take A Water Slide Through A Shark Tank At This Unique, Upscale Las Vegas Casino Hotel Pool

If you've ever visited Las Vegas, you may think you've seen it all in this land of hedonistic pleasures. Wandering Las Vegas Boulevard, known as the Strip, you probably noticed scores of rowdy revelers and vacationing families, a myriad of street performers, nearly blinding light shows, and other stimulating scenes. Indeed, you can do anything in Vegas, from riding heavy equipment at this amusement park to indulging your inner child at an Alice in Wonderland-inspired adult playground. But if you're still trying to discover unique experiences for your Las Ve-cation, then look no further than the Shark Tube, a waterslide that passes through a shark tank and spits you out into a glamorous swimming pool.

The slide is located in the Tank pool inside Golden Nugget, a luxury four-star resort in the heart of Vegas. This hotel offers modern rooms with a vintage feel at affordable rates, and, like many other long-time Vegas establishments, it has a wide variety of amenities for every kind of traveler. Head to the sprawling casino to try your luck at the blackjack or roulette tables. Explore the many on-site restaurants that provide everything from casual bites to gourmet cuisine (including the fine-dining experience at Vic & Anthony's, which serves award-winning prime steaks in an elegant environment) within steps of your room. After the sun sets, dance the night away at Troy Liquor Bar, a high-energy Vegas club whose balcony overlooks the Fremont Street happenings. And spend a lazy day by the pool, one of the main draws of this historic Vegas spot. The water complex, featuring the Tank and Hideout pools, is set around an impressive, 200,000-gallon aquarium — and right through the center is the Shark Tube, which gives guests an extraordinary way to view these ancient predators.