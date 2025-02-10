One Of Nevada's Top Pizza Joints Is A Late-Night Vegas Restaurant With The 'World's Hottest Pizza'

When you think of Evel Knievel, you probably think of daring stunts, like when he tried to jump the Caesars Palace fountains or across the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls in Idaho. You probably don't think of pizza, but when you're in Las Vegas, you should. Evel Pie is a Knievel-themed pizzeria meets dive bar, and it's not just a gimmicky spot; the pizza is really good. Las Vegas Weekly readers voted Evel Pie as the city's best pizzeria multiple years. It has classic pizzas like pepperoni and cheese, as well as vegan options. But it's not afraid of unique flavors. It once made a specialty pizza topped with grasshoppers, and one of its signature dishes is the "Reaper" pizza, which has been called the "world's hottest pizza," according to Vital Vegas.

It's literally on fire when it's brought to the table. But it's not just the very real flames upon delivery that make this pizza hot; it's made with "hot willy sauce, reaper sauce, chili flake marinated mozzarella, sriracha marinated chorizo, and habaneros," per the restaurant's menu.