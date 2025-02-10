One Of Nevada's Top Pizza Joints Is A Late-Night Vegas Restaurant With The 'World's Hottest Pizza'
When you think of Evel Knievel, you probably think of daring stunts, like when he tried to jump the Caesars Palace fountains or across the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls in Idaho. You probably don't think of pizza, but when you're in Las Vegas, you should. Evel Pie is a Knievel-themed pizzeria meets dive bar, and it's not just a gimmicky spot; the pizza is really good. Las Vegas Weekly readers voted Evel Pie as the city's best pizzeria multiple years. It has classic pizzas like pepperoni and cheese, as well as vegan options. But it's not afraid of unique flavors. It once made a specialty pizza topped with grasshoppers, and one of its signature dishes is the "Reaper" pizza, which has been called the "world's hottest pizza," according to Vital Vegas.
It's literally on fire when it's brought to the table. But it's not just the very real flames upon delivery that make this pizza hot; it's made with "hot willy sauce, reaper sauce, chili flake marinated mozzarella, sriracha marinated chorizo, and habaneros," per the restaurant's menu.
Evel Pie is a popular late-night destination in Downtown Las Vegas
If you really think you can take the heat, enter the Reaper Challenge: If you eat three slices in 10 minutes, you get a T-shirt, a place on the Wall of Flame, and permanent bragging rights. You can't drink milk, there's no dipping the pizza in ranch dressing to try and cut the heat, and you do have to sign a liability waiver. Plenty of people have only been able to handle two or three bites of the pizza, so to finish three full slices is quite the feat. We're sure that a daredevil like Evel Knievel would be a fan.
Evel Pie serves pizza by the slice or by the pie, and the popular "Evel Slice Combo" is a slice of cheese pizza and a local beer for under $10. There's live music every second and fourth Thursday, and it is open late: until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 4:20 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. There might be a line at this popular, hole-in-the-wall spot (it doesn't have a lot of tables), but it'll be worth the wait.
How to get to Evel Pie
Evel Pie is on the east end of the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas. Other downtown attractions well worth the visit include Stadium Swim, one of the largest pools in Vegas, and the SlotZilla zip line, where you fly over Fremont Street. If you want to check out more of Vegas beyond downtown, Evel Pie is only a 10-minute drive from the Strip, and for those looking to eat there right after they arrive, it's just 15 minutes by car from the airport.
Once you've enjoyed a pizza at Evel Pie (or even taken on the Reaper Challenge, though that seems less something to enjoy and more something to endure), there's still plenty more to eat and experience in Las Vegas. Along with Evel Pie, another fun themed restaurant is the Back to the '80s Cafe, which is all about neon and nostalgia. And, of course, you can always enjoy one of Las Vegas' mouth-watering buffets with mounds of crab legs and extravagant desserts.