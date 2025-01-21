America's First 'Heavy Equipment Playground' Is An Exhilarating Las Vegas Amusement Park

It's hard to think of something you can't do in Las Vegas. Always larger than life and creative beyond most people's imaginations, the city is a neon fever dream where you can ride a gondola through Venetian canals, drive a race car, and, at one of its most-visited attractions, experience a surreal and immersive mind trip at a psychedelic museum. At The STRAT Tower, adrenaline junkies can shoot straight up at 45 mph on the Big Shot, dangle headfirst over the edge on the X-Scream, and, at SkyJump, leap from 829 feet above the ground while attached to a giant bungee. Less crazy but still thrilling, Dig This is a Las Vegas amusement park, which calls itself a "heavy equipment playground."

Many communities have some version of Touch-a-Truck, an event geared toward kids whose eyes light up at the opportunity to sit on a fire truck, backhoe, bulldozer, and other special vehicles and machinery. However, these vehicles are not operational during these events — generally, you can't go for a ride or move the levers, leaving some wanting more. These folks, whether still tykes or adults, should head to Las Vegas where they can go through a quick training session, take a breathalyzer test, put on a safety vest and hard hat, and then operate their choice of construction vehicles like excavators, bulldozers, and wheel loaders, solo. An experienced professional watches and talks newbies through maneuvers via a headset. If you seek unusual, industrial experiences like this, also be sure to check out Europe's largest underground amusement park located in an old salt mine.