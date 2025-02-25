One Of Maine's Best Small Towns Along The Appalachian Trail Offers Scenic Views And Vibrant Arts

Monson's artistic side has always been part of its identity. Henry David Thoreau once wrote about Monson in his journeys through Maine, and it later became home to renowned photographer Berenice Abbott and landscape painter Alan Bray. Today, it continues to attract artists from around the world while remaining a lesser-known wonder. As Todd Watts, a protégé of Abbott, described to the Portland Press Herald: "It's a hub of international art, but it seems like nobody knows about it."

At the center of Monson's creative scene is Monson Arts, a program that hosts workshops, artist residencies, and exhibitions featuring both contemporary and historic works. Past exhibits have showcased Abbott's striking photographs and traditional Wabanaki arts, paying tribute to the Indigenous culture that first called this land home. Beyond Monson Arts, visitors can explore smaller galleries and studios, like With the Grain, which sells handcrafted wooden bowls, or J. Wentworth Furniture, known for its one-of-a-kind, expertly crafted pieces. For those interested in hands-on creativity, Monson Pottery offers classes in a charming barn studio.

All that exploring works up an appetite, and Monson delivers with a few quaint locales. Monson General Store is the quintessential small-town market, serving up fresh sandwiches, salads, and homemade baked goods. Spring Creek Bar-B-Q brings a taste of Texas with its slow-smoked meats, served in a cozy, rustic setting. For a meal with a view, The Lakeshore House offers everything from pizza to stir fry, plus a mouthwatering four-berry cobbler — all best enjoyed on the deck overlooking Lake Hebron.