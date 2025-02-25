One Of Maine's Best Small Towns Along The Appalachian Trail Offers Scenic Views And Vibrant Arts
One of the things that makes Maine such a special travel destination is its ability to blend outdoor adventure, history, and Northeastern charm. Whether it's an underrated day trip to Cabbage Island for a classic New England clambake or a summer evening spent at Old Orchard Beach, New England's only beachfront amusement park, Maine is full of surprises. But for those looking for a small town with artistic energy and stunning natural landscapes, Monson is the place to go. Located along the Appalachian Trail at the edge of the 100 Mile Wilderness, this tiny town packs a lot into its quiet, scenic surroundings.
Monson sits in the heart of Piscataquis County, about a two and a half hour drive north of Portland. The nearest major airport is Bangor International, a bit under an hour and a half south. From there, travelers can rent a car and enjoy a scenic drive up Route 15, passing through rolling hills and forests before arriving at Monson's charming downtown, where classic New England architecture meets the tranquil waters of Lake Hebron. While it's known for its thriving arts scene, Monson also offers plenty of outdoor adventure, making it a perfect stop for those who want a mix of creativity and exploration.
Monson's creative spirit and local bites
Monson's artistic side has always been part of its identity. Henry David Thoreau once wrote about Monson in his journeys through Maine, and it later became home to renowned photographer Berenice Abbott and landscape painter Alan Bray. Today, it continues to attract artists from around the world while remaining a lesser-known wonder. As Todd Watts, a protégé of Abbott, described to the Portland Press Herald: "It's a hub of international art, but it seems like nobody knows about it."
At the center of Monson's creative scene is Monson Arts, a program that hosts workshops, artist residencies, and exhibitions featuring both contemporary and historic works. Past exhibits have showcased Abbott's striking photographs and traditional Wabanaki arts, paying tribute to the Indigenous culture that first called this land home. Beyond Monson Arts, visitors can explore smaller galleries and studios, like With the Grain, which sells handcrafted wooden bowls, or J. Wentworth Furniture, known for its one-of-a-kind, expertly crafted pieces. For those interested in hands-on creativity, Monson Pottery offers classes in a charming barn studio.
All that exploring works up an appetite, and Monson delivers with a few quaint locales. Monson General Store is the quintessential small-town market, serving up fresh sandwiches, salads, and homemade baked goods. Spring Creek Bar-B-Q brings a taste of Texas with its slow-smoked meats, served in a cozy, rustic setting. For a meal with a view, The Lakeshore House offers everything from pizza to stir fry, plus a mouthwatering four-berry cobbler — all best enjoyed on the deck overlooking Lake Hebron.
Hiking Monson's best trails
Monson isn't just a feast for the eyes and the palate. It's also a wellspring for hikers. As a key stop along the Appalachian Trail, it marks the beginning of the 100 Mile Wilderness, the trail's most remote and challenging stretch. This rugged, breathtaking section is only for the most prepared hikers, but those who take it on will find themselves deep in untouched Maine wilderness. Farther along the trail, adventurers can reach Gulf Hagas, often called the "Grand Canyon' of Maine," full of waterfalls, rock formations, and abundant wildlife. For a slightly less intense experience, the Monson Slate Hills trail is a 13-mile portion of the hike through former quarries, scenic ponds, and hidden waterfalls. Before setting out, hikers can stop by the Monson Appalachian Trail Visitor Center to plan their route and check out a miniature model of the 100 Mile Wilderness.
For those looking for a quicker trek, the region around Monson has no shortage of scenic trails. The Little Wilson Falls Trail, a 2.4-mile round-trip hike, follows a peaceful stream before reaching the Appalachian Trail and the impressive falls. It's about a 15-minute drive to the trailhead from Monson. A bit farther north, about 20 minutes from Monson, the Borestone Mountain Trail provides a 3.7-mile loop with panoramic views overlooking Lake Onawa and miles of lush forest. As an Audubon Sanctuary, it's also an excellent spot for birdwatching.