The Florida Panhandle's 'Gateway To The Gulf' Is A Dreamy Seaside City With Uncrowded White Sand Beaches

Florida's Forgotten Coast is a pristine getaway waiting to be discovered. It has a host of incredible little towns and natural areas to explore. It stretches along the Gulf Coast's Big Bend area, an expansive belt of rural land dotted with small beach communities between Steinhatchee and Cape San Blas.

Tucked on the shores of a quiet river in the Florida panhandle, Carrabelle is a working, old-Florida community that feels out of its time. It's the sort of place Jimmy Buffett sang about, where the "shrimp boats are tied up to the pilings" and "salt air ... can stick right to your skin." The main drag through town follows the winding river, and there really are shrimp boats, hole-in-the-wall seafood joints, and that welcoming, small-town vibe everywhere you go. It's easy to see why the town has branded itself the "Gateway to the Gulf."

But the area has more than fantastic seafood and riverside strolls. Together with neighboring Carrabelle Beach and other nearby communities, this part of Florida has some of the most striking and peaceful coastlines you'll find anywhere. Miles of sand stretch along the shore, and the asphalt jungles and highrise condos typically associated with Florida beaches seem lightyears away. And then there are the beautiful offshore islands, like the secluded paradise of Dog Island, only accessible by boat.