The Florida Panhandle's 'Gateway To The Gulf' Is A Dreamy Seaside City With Uncrowded White Sand Beaches
Florida's Forgotten Coast is a pristine getaway waiting to be discovered. It has a host of incredible little towns and natural areas to explore. It stretches along the Gulf Coast's Big Bend area, an expansive belt of rural land dotted with small beach communities between Steinhatchee and Cape San Blas.
Tucked on the shores of a quiet river in the Florida panhandle, Carrabelle is a working, old-Florida community that feels out of its time. It's the sort of place Jimmy Buffett sang about, where the "shrimp boats are tied up to the pilings" and "salt air ... can stick right to your skin." The main drag through town follows the winding river, and there really are shrimp boats, hole-in-the-wall seafood joints, and that welcoming, small-town vibe everywhere you go. It's easy to see why the town has branded itself the "Gateway to the Gulf."
But the area has more than fantastic seafood and riverside strolls. Together with neighboring Carrabelle Beach and other nearby communities, this part of Florida has some of the most striking and peaceful coastlines you'll find anywhere. Miles of sand stretch along the shore, and the asphalt jungles and highrise condos typically associated with Florida beaches seem lightyears away. And then there are the beautiful offshore islands, like the secluded paradise of Dog Island, only accessible by boat.
Carrabelle, the Gulf-side paradise you've probably never heard of
Like many towns in these parts, Carrabelle has a long history as a working fishing village. The bucolic vibe and Southern hospitality are authentic — people live and work here to be next to the water. The main street runs past docked fishing boats, work skiffs, and pleasure vessels. You'll also find a variety of stops for grub and fresh seafood, including The Fisherman's Wife and Marine Street Grill, and attractions like the world's smallest police station (which is a telephone booth). Taking an after-dinner perambulation along the River Walk provides gorgeous water and sunset views.
Journey down the highway west toward Apalachicola, and you'll quickly stumble upon Carrabelle Beach. The beaches here are the must-see attraction — there are few people, lots of wildlife, and calm waters protected by the outer islands. Several parks and access points allow you to explore. They're the perfect place for a long walk, lounging in the sun, or trying your hand at a spot of surf fishing. There's also the 1895 Crooked River Lighthouse and museum, open every Wednesday through Sunday. There's a fee to climb the lighthouse, but you can do it on clear days when the weather is nice.
But there are even quieter, more secluded beaches if you head east out of Carrabelle. You'll want to check out Alligator Point and Bald Point State Park. This small beach community is blessed with miles of pristine beach, and the park includes 12,000 acres of woodlands, scrub, and marshes. It's a fantastic spot for getting outside and doing a little birding, fishing, or hiking — there are over 18 miles of multiuse trails inside the park. Beaches fringe the entire peninsula and the lovely seaside community of Alligator Point, which is only a 30-minute drive from Carrabelle.
Finding your spot in Carrabelle
The town is located on the shores of Saint George Sound, directly opposite Dog Island. U.S. Highway 98, the Big Bend Scenic Byway, goes directly through the town on its winding route along the open forests and deserted beaches of this secret stretch of Florida coastline. Apalachicola, another charming Florida beach town, is only 30 minutes away by car. If you're arriving by air, your best bet is to fly into Tallahassee, about an hour and a quarter north by car, though there's also a small regional airport in town.
There are a variety of hotels, inns, and RV parks in the Carrabelle area. However, your best bet is a unique vacation rental from Airbnb or VRBO. You can find anything from a cozy camper-trailer at around $60 a night to entire seaside homes for $250 per night. For more time on the water or even more remote beach excursions, check around the town waterfront — many local guides on Fishing Booker will take you fishing, or you can find a charter boat like Shell Yeah Charters to take you to the islands and sandbars around Saint George Sound. And if you happen to be in town on the fourth weekend in April, look out for the annual Riverfront Festival.
As for the weather, Carrabelle experiences mild winters and steamy, hot summers. Average temperatures range from lows in the 40s at night in January to days of 88 in the middle of summer, with the occasional summer day in the high 90s. Water temperatures in the Gulf hit 85 degrees in the summer, and all that heat powers hurricanes that sometimes affect the Forgotten Coast — the highest likelihood of hurricanes will be within a few weeks of the season's peak in mid-September.