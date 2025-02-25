Rick Steves Says This Laidback, Comfy Coastal Paradise Is Morocco's 'Most European City'

Rabat, known as the "City of Light," is one of Morocco's four imperial cities (along with Marrakech, Fes, and Meknes). Christened as the administrative center of the French protectorate, Rabat then became Morocco's capital upon independence in 1956. Less than three hours away from Tangier, the "gateway to Africa," Rabat feels like a different world. Tangier is rarely considered relaxing, being a bustling North African city that "makes the Star Wars cantina scene look bland," (as per Rick Steves), and all. Rather than having a reputation as the "Tijuana of Africa," à la Tangier, Rabat is an international city full of headquarters and embassies, along with religious and historical monuments.

One of Rabat's most famous sites is the Kasbah des Oudayas, a citadel in the fortified Old Town. Next to these walls, you can find the charming Rabat Medina (market) and the old Jewish Quarter (or Mellah). The Kasbah is also near idyllic French-era gardens, overlooking the Atlantic, and, from a distance, the Old Town of Rabat evokes images of Mediterranean cities like Dubrovnik or Valletta. The Mediterranean vibes (even though Rabat is decidedly on the Atlantic, not the Med) continue throughout the city, paired with the signature tilework, archways, and architecture that characterize Morocco.

The symbol of Rabat is considered the Hassan Tower, constructed in the 12th century, which is all that remains of what was planned to be the largest mosque in the world. At the foot of Hassan Tower is the ornate Mausoleum of Mohammed V, and a short walk away you'll enter a different world in the Chellah, ruins dating back to the Romans and the ancient Merinid civilization.