Rick Steves Says This Laidback, Comfy Coastal Paradise Is Morocco's 'Most European City'
Even though Rick Steves is most well-known as a European travel expert, the guy has traveled all over the world, from the Caribbean to Asia to Africa, gaining knowledge along the way. When it comes to Morocco, Steves writes of Rabat: "This comfortable, most-European city in Morocco lacks the high-pressure tourism of the towns on the north coast" and calls it one of the country's best cities. Too many tourists overlook this coastal gem in their rush to more popular spots like Fes, Marrakech, or desert destinations, like one of the world's largest oases in the Sahara.
Rabat's European feel comes from its French flair, left over from Morocco's days as a French colony. The French architecture, gardens, and occasional signage blend intriguingly with Rabat's Islamic monuments and Arabic history. The palm-lined streets, relatively peaceful compared to other, more chaotic Moroccan cities, lead to several beaches, the fortified old town (complete with medina and Jewish quarter), and plenty of gardens. Rabat, as Steves notes, "is a good first stop" on a journey through Morocco, as a relaxing introduction to a lively, dynamic country.
Welcome to Rabat
Rabat, known as the "City of Light," is one of Morocco's four imperial cities (along with Marrakech, Fes, and Meknes). Christened as the administrative center of the French protectorate, Rabat then became Morocco's capital upon independence in 1956. Less than three hours away from Tangier, the "gateway to Africa," Rabat feels like a different world. Tangier is rarely considered relaxing, being a bustling North African city that "makes the Star Wars cantina scene look bland," (as per Rick Steves), and all. Rather than having a reputation as the "Tijuana of Africa," à la Tangier, Rabat is an international city full of headquarters and embassies, along with religious and historical monuments.
One of Rabat's most famous sites is the Kasbah des Oudayas, a citadel in the fortified Old Town. Next to these walls, you can find the charming Rabat Medina (market) and the old Jewish Quarter (or Mellah). The Kasbah is also near idyllic French-era gardens, overlooking the Atlantic, and, from a distance, the Old Town of Rabat evokes images of Mediterranean cities like Dubrovnik or Valletta. The Mediterranean vibes (even though Rabat is decidedly on the Atlantic, not the Med) continue throughout the city, paired with the signature tilework, archways, and architecture that characterize Morocco.
The symbol of Rabat is considered the Hassan Tower, constructed in the 12th century, which is all that remains of what was planned to be the largest mosque in the world. At the foot of Hassan Tower is the ornate Mausoleum of Mohammed V, and a short walk away you'll enter a different world in the Chellah, ruins dating back to the Romans and the ancient Merinid civilization.
A side trip to Asilah
To reach Rabat, fly into the Rabat-Salé Airport (RBA), in Rabat's neighboring city. More airlines fly into the larger airports of Marrakesh and Casablanca, three hours or one hour from Rabat, respectively. If you happen to be in Spain, Rick Steves recommends a ferry to Tangier. On the way to (or from) Rabat, he suggests you spend a day (or more) in the whitewashed Asilah, for a "pleasant break on the beach." Asilah, approximately two hours from Rabat by taxi (the cheapest, quickest, and safest way) is also a 40-minute cab ride from the Moroccan city of Tangier, where ferries from Spain often dock.
Asilah is home to a delightful medina and colorful old town, which hosts a famous art festival every year. The artsy side of the city is on full display with colorful murals bursting off the sides of the traditionally white-washed buildings. This coastal enclave, once a Spanish stronghold, is a mecca for surfers and artists alike. It's also another "relaxing way to break into Morocco" with lovely beaches, Spanish wine, and airy accommodations. So ease into Morocco, and enjoy sun and sand at this Moroccan coastal city with delicious food and a traditional market.