America's First National Wildlife Refuge Is A Cute Little Florida Island With Scenic Trails And Lagoons

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt established the country's first-ever wildlife refuge in Florida's Indian River Lagoon: the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. And while the refuge itself is small, spanning just 3 acres across, its historical significance lends it an outsized stature in the global conservation consciousness. Initially created as a haven to protect the only remaining nesting habitat for brown pelicans, the refuge has, over the years, grown into a thriving mini-ecosystem that supports over 130 bird species, along with fish, reptiles, and other marine animals.

Despite the island's remote feel, the refuge sits across from the town of Sebastian and is easily accessible from the mainland. Visitors can explore its roughly 7 miles of trails, including one that ends in a 500-foot, wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and observation tower. Birdwatchers will be in their element, too. Brown pelicans, Great egrets, and roseate spoonbills are just three commonly seen species here, and the refuge is home to a total of over 270 different bird species. Photographers, hikers, and nature lovers will appreciate the scenic boardwalks and coastal landscapes, which provide a peaceful retreat from the more tourist-heavy Florida locales.

Beyond its rich biodiversity, Pelican Island represents a pivotal moment in U.S. conservation history, as it helped lay the foundation for the National Wildlife Refuge System. It remains an underrated gem on Florida's Treasure Coast, where visitors can witness the results of over a century of dedicated wildlife protection. It's the rare spot where history buffs, birdwatching enthusiasts, and those looking for a scenic escape can come together to get a unique glimpse into America's natural heritage while also getting the chance to experience Florida's less-crowded side.