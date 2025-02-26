America's First National Wildlife Refuge Is A Cute Little Florida Island With Scenic Trails And Lagoons
In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt established the country's first-ever wildlife refuge in Florida's Indian River Lagoon: the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. And while the refuge itself is small, spanning just 3 acres across, its historical significance lends it an outsized stature in the global conservation consciousness. Initially created as a haven to protect the only remaining nesting habitat for brown pelicans, the refuge has, over the years, grown into a thriving mini-ecosystem that supports over 130 bird species, along with fish, reptiles, and other marine animals.
Despite the island's remote feel, the refuge sits across from the town of Sebastian and is easily accessible from the mainland. Visitors can explore its roughly 7 miles of trails, including one that ends in a 500-foot, wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and observation tower. Birdwatchers will be in their element, too. Brown pelicans, Great egrets, and roseate spoonbills are just three commonly seen species here, and the refuge is home to a total of over 270 different bird species. Photographers, hikers, and nature lovers will appreciate the scenic boardwalks and coastal landscapes, which provide a peaceful retreat from the more tourist-heavy Florida locales.
Beyond its rich biodiversity, Pelican Island represents a pivotal moment in U.S. conservation history, as it helped lay the foundation for the National Wildlife Refuge System. It remains an underrated gem on Florida's Treasure Coast, where visitors can witness the results of over a century of dedicated wildlife protection. It's the rare spot where history buffs, birdwatching enthusiasts, and those looking for a scenic escape can come together to get a unique glimpse into America's natural heritage while also getting the chance to experience Florida's less-crowded side.
How to visit and what to do at Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge
Reaching Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge is a breeze. The refuge is located directly across from Sebastian, Florida, making it an accessible getaway along the Indian River Lagoon, the area located between the mainland and the islands off the state's eastern coast. If you're flying in, the nearest airport is Sebastian-Roseland Municipal Airport. The Orlando International Airport, located about 90 miles northwest, is the closest major hub.
To reach the refuge, you'll need to drive across the Wabasso Causeway Bridge to the larger island landmass that protects Pelican Island from the Atlantic Ocean and encompasses a significant portion of the refuge. Once there, you'll have the choice between a few options for experiencing the refuge's biodiverse landscape. A great way to start is by exploring Centennial Trail. The three-quarter-mile trail ends in a 500-foot accessible boardwalk and observation tower, from which visitors can view the small Pelican Island just across the water. Fall to spring is your best bet to see the brown pelicans that nest on the island and the white pelicans that pass through on their migratory journey through the area in winter.
To provide information about the refuge and its history, refuge volunteers meet visitors at the Centennial Trailhead (located on the west side of Jungle Trail Road) every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., no reservation required. As of January 2025, the refuge offers free tram tours starting at the visitor welcome area every Wednesday from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. between January and April. The refuge also hosts two 3-mile trail loops that take visitors around mangrove and salt marsh habitats, with The Wildlife Trail, a 1-mile round trip through several habitats in the area, being the refuge's latest addition.
Exploring beyond Pelican Island
Beyond hiking its trails, Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge offers a variety of activities for nature lovers. Fishing is permitted in the refuge's open waters and on the lagoon side of Bird's Trail, giving visitors the chance to angle for sea trout, flounder, and mangrove snapper. Visitors are welcome to swim in the refuge's waters, however, which feature plenty of tiny mangrove islands. Boating and kayaking are also popular activities here, however, a buffer zone surrounding Pelican Island itself is closed year-round to close approach. Boat launches can be found on the mainland in Sebastian and the nearby Wabasso Causeway.
The refuge is part of a more extensive regional system of wildlife reserves called the Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge Complex. So, once you're done exploring Pelican Island, consider heading to the nearby Everglades Headwaters, Lake Wales Ridge, and Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge to experience more of the state's unique habitats and threatened and endangered plant and animal life.
Because the refuge is located directly across from Sebastian, you're perfectly positioned to check out why it's such a cute town with tasty food and a unique shopping scene. And if you're looking for a wilder, beach-centric vacation getaway in the state, we suggest heading to this gorgeous group of Florida islands for a crowd-free escape full of natural beauty. The region has a lot to offer, so make the most of it on your next trip there.