Do You Actually Need Tickets To Visit Vatican City's Iconic St. Peter's Basilica?
There are lots of must-see churches in Rome for history buffs and art lovers alike, but if you're looking for a truly opulent experience featuring some of the most famous religious art in the world (including Michelangelo's famous Pietà) you can't miss Vatican City's St. Peter's Basilica. This glimmering gold Renaissance masterpiece of art and architecture is completely free to visit — so why are there so many options available to book time slots and buy entry tickets?
Since St. Peter's Basilica is one of Rome's best free activities, depending on which vendor you buy from, the things claiming to be 'tickets' for St. Peter's Basilica may actually be paying for a guided tour and an official booking, or may just be an outright scam. The truth is, while you can certainly book guided tours and go with a group, there are no legitimate skip-the-line tickets to get into the Basilica. There are advantages to booking your time slot in advance through the legitimate Vatican website, but ultimately everyone who wants to go into the Basilica has to go through the airport-style security check outside and wait on some kind of line to get inside.
Don't fall for ticket scams at St. Peter's Basilica
If you've ever been to Vatican City and seen the unbelievably long line of people wrapping around Saint Peter's Square to get into the Basilica, it makes total sense to want to find a way around the wait. Depending on the season and time of day, you could be waiting half an hour or several hours. No matter how much you're dreading going through security and standing around outside, don't fall for scams looking to charge you for a free experience.
One frustrated visitor to the Vatican wrote on TripAdvisor: "Having limited time in Rome, we booked a "skip-the-line" audio guide ticket online in advance. Nobody, however, appeared at the meeting point. We waited for 15 minutes trying to contact the customer service in vain. So, we lost about €20 and had to queue for 1 hour."
As annoying as online skip-the-line ticket sellers are, there is an even more blatant scam at St. Peter's. While you're waiting in the line to enter, you may be approached by someone attempting to charge you for entry, sometimes with promises of faster wait times. Don't be intimidated. These are not legitimate sellers, and there is no need to buy a ticket to get inside.
Is there any way to get around long wait times at St. Peter's Basilica?
Your best and cheapest bet is probably to show up first thing in the morning on a weekday in the off-season, like when you visit other tourist hot spots. The Vatican does offer pre-booking in advance, which allows you to specify the date and time of your visit. These cost less than $10 and allow you access to the same wait line that tours use, so it may shorten your wait time a little bit — but you definitely won't be skipping the line completely. Even if there was no one else waiting to enter, you would have to go through security checks, so there's no chance of just walking straight in when you arrive.
There is one way which you may be able to get around waiting outside after security, however: going through the Sistine Chapel. There is a passage from the Vatican Museums into the Basilica, but it's closed to most visitors. Some third party tour groups are sometimes allowed to use this passage, but you will have to reach out to the tour in advance to ask if they have permission to take their groups into the Basilica that way or not — and some visitors have reported that the Vatican sometimes won't even let those tours through the passage, with seemingly no notice.