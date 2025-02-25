Do You Actually Need Tickets To Visit Vatican City's Iconic St. Peter's Basilica?

Your best and cheapest bet is probably to show up first thing in the morning on a weekday in the off-season, like when you visit other tourist hot spots. The Vatican does offer pre-booking in advance, which allows you to specify the date and time of your visit. These cost less than $10 and allow you access to the same wait line that tours use, so it may shorten your wait time a little bit — but you definitely won't be skipping the line completely. Even if there was no one else waiting to enter, you would have to go through security checks, so there's no chance of just walking straight in when you arrive.

There is one way which you may be able to get around waiting outside after security, however: going through the Sistine Chapel. There is a passage from the Vatican Museums into the Basilica, but it's closed to most visitors. Some third party tour groups are sometimes allowed to use this passage, but you will have to reach out to the tour in advance to ask if they have permission to take their groups into the Basilica that way or not — and some visitors have reported that the Vatican sometimes won't even let those tours through the passage, with seemingly no notice.