The Breathtaking Pink Sand Beach In Greece That Claimed The Title Of The World's Best For 2025
Visiting Greece means balancing unmissable iconic hotspots while trying to discover remote pastel island paradises full of friendly locals. It is a balancing act, to say the least. Now and then, the two overlap, and this is definitely the case with the pink-tinged sands of Elafonissi Beach. While it isn't accurate to call it unknown, this gorgeous stretch of sand on Crete's southwest coast was recently awarded the title of World's Best Beach by Tripadvisor. Despite getting rave reviews on the travel platform for decades, this is the first time the beach has won the distinction, beating hundreds of other beaches to the prize, including Italy's Cala Mariolu, the 2024 winner of Europe's best beach. The second and third spots for the Traveler's Choice Award went to Banana Beach in Thailand and Eagle Beach in Aruba, respectively.
Despite the rise in footfall that can be expected due to the award, visiting Elafonissi Beach doesn't require wading through tourist crowds — if you plan your trip right. Located on Crete (Greece's largest island), there are several ways to visit the award-winning beach. Whether you stay at a resort near the beach or in nearby towns and cities like Chania, you are in for a treat. Crete will reward you with unforgettable experiences that will make your visit to the world's best beach all the more memorable.
What to see and do at Elafonissi Beach
There are a few different reasons why Elafonissi is so striking. The pink sand aside, the beach welcomes visitors with a large, shallow lagoon perfect for visitors with young children. You are greeted with azure waters that remain shallow for a significant distance, allowing you to comfortably wade into the sea. The mountainous backdrop dotted with flowering shrubs completes the idyllic scenery. The more adventurous can also explore the many hiking trails and beach paths of the eponymous island.
While the pink sand is the highlight for most people, remember that the colors may sometimes be a little muted. The pink shade actually stems from shell fragments belonging to minuscule marine creatures called foraminifera, and as such, changes in intensity depending on the time of day and tide. Some people tend to take a sample of the pink sand with them as souvenirs, although this is heavily discouraged (there are signs on the beach). This can also reduce the amount of pink visible on the beach, especially during heavy footfall periods. Put simply, don't do it, and stick to more traditional souvenirs.
How and when to visit Elafonissi Beach
To avoid the crowds but still enjoy idyllic weather, it's best to skip the summer months and plan your trip to Elafonissi during the shoulder months of May and June or September and October. If possible, head to the beach early in the morning (or early evening) when crowds start to thin out. If you're driving down from the nearby city of Chania, the capital of Crete, you'll have to set off quite early. The scenic 90-minute drive to Elafonissi is well worth it, and there are plenty of parking options, changing rooms, and other facilities on the beach. Getting there by public transport is also an option, though bus connections tend to be infrequent. Alternatively, you can stay in a resort closer to Elafonissi, allowing you to experience the beach at different times of the day.
Once you've experienced all that Elafonissi has to offer, turn your attention to the rest of the region. There's a reason Crete is considered one of the best Greek islands to visit, and it sits atop centuries of fascinating history and engaging culture. From sites dating back to ancient Greece to the gorgeous architecture of Chania's Old Town and port, there's a lot to see. And if you're still jonesing for some beach time, head to the nearby Balos and Falassarna beaches. They may not be pink, but they are gorgeous nonetheless. Not quite "best beach in the world" status, but who knows what the future holds.