The Breathtaking Pink Sand Beach In Greece That Claimed The Title Of The World's Best For 2025

Visiting Greece means balancing unmissable iconic hotspots while trying to discover remote pastel island paradises full of friendly locals. It is a balancing act, to say the least. Now and then, the two overlap, and this is definitely the case with the pink-tinged sands of Elafonissi Beach. While it isn't accurate to call it unknown, this gorgeous stretch of sand on Crete's southwest coast was recently awarded the title of World's Best Beach by Tripadvisor. Despite getting rave reviews on the travel platform for decades, this is the first time the beach has won the distinction, beating hundreds of other beaches to the prize, including Italy's Cala Mariolu, the 2024 winner of Europe's best beach. The second and third spots for the Traveler's Choice Award went to Banana Beach in Thailand and Eagle Beach in Aruba, respectively.

Despite the rise in footfall that can be expected due to the award, visiting Elafonissi Beach doesn't require wading through tourist crowds — if you plan your trip right. Located on Crete (Greece's largest island), there are several ways to visit the award-winning beach. Whether you stay at a resort near the beach or in nearby towns and cities like Chania, you are in for a treat. Crete will reward you with unforgettable experiences that will make your visit to the world's best beach all the more memorable.