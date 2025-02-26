One Of Rick Steves' Top Beach Hideaways Is A Quiet Greek Gem With Local Vibes And Crystal Waters

The permanent population of the Municipality of Spetses, which covers the whole island as well as several other uninhabited landmasses, numbers only around 3,800. In terms of scale, it is a far cry from Greece's largest islands, such as Crete. Nevertheless, it is a hive of activity, and where you might expect the remote population to be suspicious of outsiders, the residents of Spetses share the reputation of Greeks in general in terms of friendliness toward tourists.

Rick Steves' idealized image of time spent on a "sleeping Greek Isle" invariably involves other people. "While lunch cooks, practice your Greek with new friends over backgammon on the town square," he suggests. "For a smile and a few euros, ride a taxi (a pick-up truck with a bench out back) to your own private beach." According to Steves, on Spetses it is common to find yourself entirely alone on one of the island's beaches, allowing for you to expose more of your skin to the sun than you might otherwise. Temperatures can get very hot in the summer, particularly in July, when the days are also longest, though Steves notes that the waters stay warm as late as October.

There are many beaches to choose from on Spetses, from the luxurious Agia Marina beach an hour's walk from Spetses harbor, to Agios Mamas, an accessible stretch immediately nearby. However, others are less obvious, such as Kouzounos, a local favorite found only by a hidden back just after Agia Marina, and Xilokeriza, a stunning white peddle beach found on the uninhabited side of Spetses.