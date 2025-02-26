The Underrated Riverside Missouri City With Historic Sites, A Lively Downtown, And Vibrant Farmers Market

As far as travel locations go, the American Midwest is often overlooked. However, there's quite a bit to do in Missouri, especially because there are two major cities on either side of the state. If you want to see one of the only U.S. National Parks located in a city, you can check out St. Louis, or, if you want to straddle two states, you can head over to Kansas City. The added benefit of coming to the KC side is that you can explore small towns and suburbs, like the historic site of Liberty.

Situated on the eastern edge of the big city, Liberty almost feels like another world. Compared to the vibrant nightlife in downtown Kansas City, aka the Paris of the Plains, Liberty is much more laid back with a veritable small-town vibe. Also, because it's so close to the Missouri River, you have options for green spaces, outdoor markets, and riverside experiences.

Best of all, since Liberty is a suburb of Kansas City, you get the best of both worlds. When you want world-class amenities and attractions, head further into downtown. Then, when you're looking for something quieter and less crowded, explore Liberty for the things that make this town so inviting.