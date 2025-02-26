The Underrated Riverside Missouri City With Historic Sites, A Lively Downtown, And Vibrant Farmers Market
As far as travel locations go, the American Midwest is often overlooked. However, there's quite a bit to do in Missouri, especially because there are two major cities on either side of the state. If you want to see one of the only U.S. National Parks located in a city, you can check out St. Louis, or, if you want to straddle two states, you can head over to Kansas City. The added benefit of coming to the KC side is that you can explore small towns and suburbs, like the historic site of Liberty.
Situated on the eastern edge of the big city, Liberty almost feels like another world. Compared to the vibrant nightlife in downtown Kansas City, aka the Paris of the Plains, Liberty is much more laid back with a veritable small-town vibe. Also, because it's so close to the Missouri River, you have options for green spaces, outdoor markets, and riverside experiences.
Best of all, since Liberty is a suburb of Kansas City, you get the best of both worlds. When you want world-class amenities and attractions, head further into downtown. Then, when you're looking for something quieter and less crowded, explore Liberty for the things that make this town so inviting.
What to expect in historic Liberty, Missouri
Founded in 1829, Liberty is one of the oldest cities along the Missouri River, so it's steeped in rich American history. Part of what made the city so special was its proximity to the river, meaning merchants and steamships would arrive at Liberty Landing often, bringing new materials, people, and commerce. In fact, two major historical figures found themselves in Liberty. The first was Mormon prophet Joseph Smith, who was held at the Liberty Jail in 1839. The second was the outlaw Jesse James, who robbed a bank with his gang in 1866. You can visit both of these sites today and learn more about their history.
Nearby is Historic Downtown Liberty, which spans several blocks and is the beating heart of the city. The site is home to numerous shops, restaurants, and government buildings, and you can also learn more about Liberty's history at the Clay County Museum. During the spring and summer, this area is home to the Downtown Farmer's Market, which almost makes you feel like you're traveling back in time, buying goods from outdoor merchants.
Other historic sites throughout the city include the Pharis Farm, which hosts various events throughout the year, and Odd Fellows Home, which is part of the Belvoir Winery. While you can't tour the home, it's an impressive structure south of Downtown that offers some incredible photo opportunities. Further down toward the river, you can visit the site of the Civil War Battle at Blue Mills Landing.
Planning your trip to Liberty, Missouri
Thankfully, as a suburb of Kansas City, you can simply fly into Kansas City International Airport. From there, it's about a half-hour drive (according to Google Maps) to downtown Liberty. However, if you want to get the most out of your trip, you can first visit the little riverfront city with a big personality, Parkville, since it's practically next to the airport.
As for lodging, most of the hotels in Liberty are clustered around Highway 35, and there's a mix of chain options. If you don't want to stay at a standard hotel, there are two unique choices within the city. The first is the Sleep Inn and Suites, which contains an indoor waterpark, making it ideal for family-friendly lodging. The second, if you're traveling without kids, is the Belvoir Winery and Inn. This site also acts as a private event space, so it has some gorgeous grounds and rooms.
As far as dining, most of the restaurants are situated around Downtown Liberty, and you can find something for each meal of the day. For breakfast, you can check out Ginger Sue's or Huey's on the Square. For lunch, there's Conrad's (for delicious pub food), La Costa Mexican Restaurant, or Three Halves Pub and BBQ.